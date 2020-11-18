PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Michael Terence Publishing

Press Release

Receive press releases from Michael Terence Publishing: By Email RSS Feeds:

Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Sophia: A Shattered Life" by Sandra Lawrence


Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Sophia: A Shattered Life," by Sandra Lawrence.

Oxford, United Kingdom, November 18, 2020 --(PR.com)-- About Sophia: A Shattered Life
Sophia’s knight in shining armour, Scott, was everything Sophia dreamed of when she was to be married at the tender age of 17. Hoping to be rescued from a traumatic childhood, all was not as it seemed.

She was thrust into a world that she was completely unprepared for, and so began her dramatic and traumatic life of turbulent relationships with people who took advantage of a very vulnerable human being. Despite such adversity, she battled her way in the world of business, experienced great danger, excitement, adventure and tragedy.

This heart-wrenching, true story graphically depicts how one woman battled her way all through life and the dramatic decisions she was forced to take to survive. Every emotion one experiences in a lifetime is here in this book.

This work is available worldwide via Amazon:
Paperback (456 pages)
Dimensions 15.2 x 2.9 x 22.9 cm
ISBN-13 9781800940628
Kindle eBook ASIN B008XB0YOA

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/SASL
Published by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020

About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.

For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Contact Information
Michael Terence Publishing
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
Contact
mtp.agency

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Michael Terence Publishing
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help