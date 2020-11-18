Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Sophia: A Shattered Life" by Sandra Lawrence

Press Releases Michael Terence Publishing Press Release

Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Sophia: A Shattered Life," by Sandra Lawrence.

Oxford, United Kingdom, November 18, 2020 --(

Sophia’s knight in shining armour, Scott, was everything Sophia dreamed of when she was to be married at the tender age of 17. Hoping to be rescued from a traumatic childhood, all was not as it seemed.



She was thrust into a world that she was completely unprepared for, and so began her dramatic and traumatic life of turbulent relationships with people who took advantage of a very vulnerable human being. Despite such adversity, she battled her way in the world of business, experienced great danger, excitement, adventure and tragedy.



This heart-wrenching, true story graphically depicts how one woman battled her way all through life and the dramatic decisions she was forced to take to survive. Every emotion one experiences in a lifetime is here in this book.



This work is available worldwide via Amazon:

Paperback (456 pages)

Dimensions 15.2 x 2.9 x 22.9 cm

ISBN-13 9781800940628

Kindle eBook ASIN B008XB0YOA



Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/SASL

Published by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020



About Michael Terence Publishing

Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:

Michael Terence Publishing

Marketing & Promotions

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

Keith Abbott

00442035822002



mtp.agency



