Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Sophia: A Shattered Life" by Sandra Lawrence

Sophia’s knight in shining armour, Scott, was everything Sophia dreamed of when she was to be married at the tender age of 17. Hoping to be rescued from a traumatic childhood, all was not as it seemed.
She was thrust into a world that she was completely unprepared for, and so began her dramatic and traumatic life of turbulent relationships with people who took advantage of a very vulnerable human being. Despite such adversity, she battled her way in the world of business, experienced great danger, excitement, adventure and tragedy.
This heart-wrenching, true story graphically depicts how one woman battled her way all through life and the dramatic decisions she was forced to take to survive. Every emotion one experiences in a lifetime is here in this book.
This work is available worldwide via Amazon:
Paperback (456 pages)
Dimensions 15.2 x 2.9 x 22.9 cm
ISBN-13 9781800940628
Kindle eBook ASIN B008XB0YOA
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/SASL
Published by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020
