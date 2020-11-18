Tree Transplanting Company Makes Local Remodel Possible

Press Releases Big Tree Supply Inc. Press Release

The homeowner had been hesitant to move forward with a project that involved moving her driveway, as it would mean destroying the massive garden bed and the screening it provided between her and her neighbor. She knew she could put in new trees but did not want to get rid of the existing trees which had been part of her landscape for the last 20 years. A neighbor told the woman about Big Trees and their excellent reputation for moving large trees successfully.



Nancy Penrose, owner of Big Trees Inc., was available for comment: “I met the homeowner at her site and was pleased to see that everything she wanted moved looked like good transplant candidates and nothing too complicated. We basically shifted a garden bed that is 80’ long and 20’ wide over 50’ from its original location.”



The homeowner was very pleased with the arrangement, and the move was executed with no difficulty. Nancy Penrose stated: “These types of projects are win-win on all fronts. The homeowner, the neighbors and the existing trees are all happy!”



