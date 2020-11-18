Press Releases Best Western Plus Chateau Granville... Press Release

Receive press releases from Best Western Plus Chateau Granville Hotel & Suites & Conference Centre: By Email RSS Feeds: Best Western Premier Chateau Granville Hotel & Suites & Conference Centre Recognized as a Best Western Design Champion

Vancouver, Canada, November 18, 2020 --(



To receive a Champion Design Award, a property’s design and aesthetic is to be deemed most impressive by an independent panel of design professionals. The hotels must also be in the top 40 percentile for quality assurance and meet various membership requirements to qualify.



The Best Western Premier Chateau Granville Hotel & Suites & Conference Centre was one of only five hotels in North America to receive this award.



“Providing an attractive and exceptionally designed hotel product is a key component to delivering a superior guest experience,” said Peter Kwong, Chairman of the Board of Directors for Best Western Hotels & Resorts. “I am pleased to present the Champion Design award to the Best Western Premier Chateau Granville Hotel & Suites & Conference Centre, as its modern amenities, stylish design, and welcoming ambiance deliver an excellent stay for guests and reflect the high standards of today’s Best Western.”



Best Western Hotels & Resorts’ Virtual Convention presented a unique opportunity for the company to gather and celebrate its many success despite the unprecedented challenges of 2020. Award recognitions such as this one were among the many meaningful highlights of the event, and reinforce the brand’s unwavering commitment to lead the industry in superior customer care.



Located at 1100 Granville Street, the Best Western Premier Chateau Granville Hotel & Suites & Conference Centre features 118 rooms & suites; with separate master bedrooms, spacious living areas and private balconies overlooking downtown Vancouver.



For reservations, call the hotel directly at (604) 669-7070 or call Best Western’s 24-hour, toll-free number at 1-800-WESTERN. Reservations are also available through BestWestern.com.



About Best Western® Hotels & Resorts:

Best Western Hotels & Resorts headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, is a privately held hotel brand within the BWH Hotel GroupSM global network. With 18 brands and approximately 4,700 hotels in over 100 countries and territories worldwide*, BWH Hotel Group suits the needs of developers and guests in every market. Brands include Best Western®, Best Western Plus®, Best Western Premier®, Executive Residency by Best Western®, Vīb®, GLō®, Aiden®, Sadie®, BW Premier Collection® and BW Signature Collection®. Through acquisition, WorldHotelsTM Luxury, WorldHotels Elite, WorldHotels Distinctive and WorldHotels Crafted collections are also offered. Completing the portfolio is SureStay®, SureStay Plus®, SureStay Collection® and SureStay StudioSM franchises**. For more information visit bestwestern.com, bestwesterndevelopers.com, worldhotels.com and surestay.com.



* Numbers are approximate, may fluctuate, and include hotels currently in the development pipeline.



**All Best Western, WorldHotels and SureStay branded hotels are independently owned and operated. Vancouver, Canada, November 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Best Western Premier Chateau Granville Hotel & Suites & Conference Centre in Vancouver received the Best Western Champion Design Award, a prestigious honor recognizing properties that demonstrate exemplary levels of design, service and support of the brand. The award was presented at Best Western® Hotels & Resorts’ first-ever Virtual Convention in front of a large virtual audience consisting of hoteliers across the company’s brand portfolio, corporate staff and senior leadership, and industry partners and peers.To receive a Champion Design Award, a property’s design and aesthetic is to be deemed most impressive by an independent panel of design professionals. The hotels must also be in the top 40 percentile for quality assurance and meet various membership requirements to qualify.The Best Western Premier Chateau Granville Hotel & Suites & Conference Centre was one of only five hotels in North America to receive this award.“Providing an attractive and exceptionally designed hotel product is a key component to delivering a superior guest experience,” said Peter Kwong, Chairman of the Board of Directors for Best Western Hotels & Resorts. “I am pleased to present the Champion Design award to the Best Western Premier Chateau Granville Hotel & Suites & Conference Centre, as its modern amenities, stylish design, and welcoming ambiance deliver an excellent stay for guests and reflect the high standards of today’s Best Western.”Best Western Hotels & Resorts’ Virtual Convention presented a unique opportunity for the company to gather and celebrate its many success despite the unprecedented challenges of 2020. Award recognitions such as this one were among the many meaningful highlights of the event, and reinforce the brand’s unwavering commitment to lead the industry in superior customer care.Located at 1100 Granville Street, the Best Western Premier Chateau Granville Hotel & Suites & Conference Centre features 118 rooms & suites; with separate master bedrooms, spacious living areas and private balconies overlooking downtown Vancouver.For reservations, call the hotel directly at (604) 669-7070 or call Best Western’s 24-hour, toll-free number at 1-800-WESTERN. Reservations are also available through BestWestern.com.About Best Western® Hotels & Resorts:Best Western Hotels & Resorts headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, is a privately held hotel brand within the BWH Hotel GroupSM global network. With 18 brands and approximately 4,700 hotels in over 100 countries and territories worldwide*, BWH Hotel Group suits the needs of developers and guests in every market. Brands include Best Western®, Best Western Plus®, Best Western Premier®, Executive Residency by Best Western®, Vīb®, GLō®, Aiden®, Sadie®, BW Premier Collection® and BW Signature Collection®. Through acquisition, WorldHotelsTM Luxury, WorldHotels Elite, WorldHotels Distinctive and WorldHotels Crafted collections are also offered. Completing the portfolio is SureStay®, SureStay Plus®, SureStay Collection® and SureStay StudioSM franchises**. For more information visit bestwestern.com, bestwesterndevelopers.com, worldhotels.com and surestay.com.* Numbers are approximate, may fluctuate, and include hotels currently in the development pipeline.**All Best Western, WorldHotels and SureStay branded hotels are independently owned and operated. Contact Information The Best Western Premier Chateau Granville Hotel & Suites & Conference Centre

Xenia Slosarcik

604-633-2060



www.chateaugranville.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Best Western Plus Chateau Granville Hotel & Suites & Conference Centre