B2Brazil, Shipa Freight Launch Online Forwarding Platform for Brazil

Brazil’s leading B2B trade portal and leading global online logistics platform launch Brazil’s first localized platform to quote, book, pay and track freight online.

press@shipa.com Sao Paulo, Brazil, November 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- B2Brazil and Shipa Freight today announced the launch of Brazil’s first fully integrated online freight service, which will allow users to get rate quotes and book, pay and track ocean and air shipments around the world.The service, B2B Freight, is a private-label version of Shipa Freight’s leading global logistics platform, translated into Portuguese and localized for Brazil. B2Brazil will promote B2B Freight to its online clients and broadly to the Brazilian market.B2Brazil, the leading B2B cross-border e-commerce marketplace for Brazil, with over 170,000 registered companies, connects buyers and sellers, facilitates trade and transactions, and integrates value-added services for trade. Shipa Freight is part of Agility, one of the world’s top freight forwarding and contract logistics providers.B2Brazil will promote and integrate B2B Freight into its platform so its users can obtain instant, no-obligation rate quotes from the countries that account for 95% of global trade and to manage their international shipments with a simple, easy-to-use online tool. B2B Freight will also be integrated into B2Brazil’s other online marketplaces, such as B2USA and B2Argentina, and be available in multiple languages.The strategic partnership gives Brazilian companies the combined support of a trusted local provider (B2Brazil) and a trusted global logistics network (Shipa Freight and Agility). The majority of B2Brazil’s users are small and medium-sized businesses. B2B Freight offers them transparent, flexible, and competitive pricing, while removing the complexity of compliance, customs, and cross-border bureaucracy. B2B Freight is powered by Shipa Freight’s online platform and backed by Agility’s global network of more than 22,000 experienced employees in 500 branches and over 100 countries.“As B2Brazil has reached a critical mass of clients, we are adding value-added services to empower our growing base of SMEs to engage in trade,” said John Gardiner, Partner and Director of International at B2Brazil. “We partnered with Shipa Freight because of our shared vision to expand trade opportunities for SMEs. Shipa Freight operates a leading platform. It augmented its trade lanes for Brazil and is part of a major global logistics group, Agility.”“A survey of our client base found that just 25% of our respondents have used online freight services, but over 90% said they wanted to use one offered by B2Brazil,” said Alexandre Martins, Partner and Director of B2Brazil. “For the first time, Brazilian SMEs will have a local platform in Portuguese allowing them to get instant quotes, book, arrange customs and buy insurance for their imports and exports.”"We are very excited to embark on this new strategic partnership with B2Brazil because it is such a powerful tool for small and medium-sized companies that want export from and import to Brazil," said Carlos Font, CEO of Shipa Freight. “It allows us to get closer to our clients and fulfill their international trade needs in the Brazilian market with a strong local player, leveraging our leading platform and Agility’s existing global network and scale.”About B2BrazilB2Brazil (https://b2brazil.com) is the leading B2B trade platform in Brazil focused on generating business-to-business contacts and transactions between Brazilian and international companies. B2Brazil is the solution for companies that want to expand their business effectively and efficiently, increasing international sales and prospecting global clients. The core business is to be an important trade facilitator between the Brazil and the world through its online directories and platforms in Portuguese, English, Spanish, and Chinese.For more information about B2Brazil, visit www.b2brazil.comTwitter: twitter.com/B2BrazilLinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/b2brazil-com/About Shipa FreightShipa Freight (https://www.shipafreight.com) is a digital freight platform powered by Agility, one of the world’s top freight forwarding and contract logistics providers, a leader and investor in technology to enhance supply chain efficiency, and a pioneer in emerging markets. Agility's global presence combined with Shipa Freight’s digital capabilities is unmatched in the freight forwarding industry. Shipa Freight’s private-label platform is a turnkey digital freight solution for enterprises looking to provide an online logistics service to their customers.For more information about Shipa Freight, visit www.shipafreight.com/Twitter: twitter.com/ShipaFreightLinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/shipafreight/YouTube: youtube.com/ShipaFreightContacts:B2BrazilJohn Gardinerpress@b2brazil.comShipa FreightCarlos Fontpress@shipa.com Contact Information B2Brazil.com

