THINKWARE Announces Black Friday and Cyber Monday Special Promotions

Many of THINKWARE's most popular dash cams are on sale for the holidays.

San Francisco, CA, November 18, 2020 --



Offering exclusive Black Friday and Cyber Monday specials, many of THINKWARE’s bestselling cameras and products will be discounted, including the U1000, Q800 PRO(QA100), F200, M1 Motorsports Cam, and the iVolt Mini External Battery.



Kick off on November 22, the week of Black Friday, this limited-time event will see discounts of up to 34% as part of its biggest deals. The promotion features special discounts available on Amazon, Best Buy, and other online specialty retailers, with the promotion that runs from November 22 to December 6, the Cyber Monday period.



Their products on sale with the Black Friday & Cyber Monday discounts include:



- U1000: THINKWARE's latest flagship model delivers sharp native 4K UHD video quality. The U1000 can be accessorized with a 2K QHD rearview camera and hardwiring cable for complete, best-in-class 24/7 all-round protection.



- Q800 PRO(QA100): One of the latest and greatest from THINKWARE capable of recording in 2K QHD 1440p and Advanced driver assistance system supported.



- F200: Get an extraordinary deal on this versatile dual-channel dash cam with built-in Wi-Fi. And slim design with Advanced parking mode, Time lapse, Energy saving mode for surveillance.



- M1 Motorsports Cam: Exclusively for motorcycles, ATVs, and UTVs, the M1 is equipped with 2-channel full HD cameras with Advanced Electronic Image Stabilization.



- iVolt Mini External Battery: Compatible with all THINKWARE models, iVolt Mini External Battery helps increase the duration of the Parking Surveillance mode of your dash cam, allowing it to remain in parking mode for up to 20 hours, or 16 hours with a rear cam added.



“Starting on Black Friday, there will be some fantastic deals to be had on some of THINKWARE’s most highly-rated products this holiday season, helping consumers get the most bang for their buck,” said Brian Yang, Thinkware’s Director of North American Business Development. “THINKWARE dash cams are a smart and practical holiday gift, offering everything in one package for thoughtful gift-givers, from high-quality video, cloud technology, and advanced safety features, all of which will keep loved ones secure, connected and informed for the holidays.”



For more information, visit the Thinkware website at www.thinkware.com.



About THINKWARE

Global IT Corporation THINKWARE DASH CAM was founded in Korea in 1997. Through consistent research and development in the field of smart car technologies, THINKWARE DASH CAM has established itself as the market leader in various sectors such as dash cams, electronic maps, navigation, mobile applications, and tablet PCs.



Spearheading the competition with world-class image processing technologies and intuitive, user-friendly interface, THINKWARE DASH CAM debuted in the US market in 2014. THINKWARE DASH CAM has confirmed it will be exporting their DASH CAM lines into 17 other countries including US, Canada, UK, and Japan.



