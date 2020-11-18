Press Releases Q26 Press Release

Receive press releases from Q26: By Email RSS Feeds: Nonprofit Q26 Holds Online Concert to Benefit Queer Students of Color

Musical artists, Mainetain, Figgy Baby, and DJ Jai Syncere will perform during Q26's online concert on November 20, 2020, with artist Miya King hosting to benefit queer students of color.

Los Angeles, CA, November 18, 2020 --(



The money raised from the online event will be added to Q26's Fall 2020 student scholarships fundraiser to help queer academics and artists of color. By creating this fundraiser, Q26 hopes that it gives these students and graduates a little space to work on their goals and well-being while pursuing their careers.



Q26 is holding the concert in conjunction with the third issue of the nonprofit's triannual magazine, QTYPE. The issue features interviews from artists such as Figgy Baby, Sterling Victorian, DJ Jai Syncere, Winzday Love, Mainetain, and Miya King, among others. Each level of the organization's membership includes a print subscription to the publication along with inclusion in the monthly newsletter and discounts and access to workshops. Funds raised from the memberships will be directed towards programs that include the Publisher's Club, Filmmaker's Club, For the Future: Book Club, and Wellness Retreat.



You can become a member of the organization by visiting Q26's website at theq26.com. You can also purchase tickets for the benefit concert on Eventbrite at the following link: bit.ly/35gkJbz, or donate directly to the student scholarships fundraiser by visiting the following link: https://bit.ly/35gyjf3. Tickets for the online event are $10, and all proceeds will go toward the fundraiser.



Q26 is a nonprofit that supports LGBTQ+ creatives in the fields of fashion, film, and music. Our network of programs includes QTYPE, our triannual magazine; Q26 Originals, which creates original video content including The OutCrowd; and the Q26 Blog, which highlights stories from talented writers in the LGBTQ+ community, with an emphasis on writers of color. Every dollar that goes into Q26 goes back to our community. Los Angeles, CA, November 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Nonprofit Q26, which supports LGBTQ+ creatives in the fields of fashion, film, and music, is holding a concert Friday, November 20, 2020, at 7:00 PM PST via Zoom to benefi­t queer students of color. Artists to perform includes Mainetain, Figgy Baby, and DJ Jai Syncere. Artist Miya King will host the concert.The money raised from the online event will be added to Q26's Fall 2020 student scholarships fundraiser to help queer academics and artists of color. By creating this fundraiser, Q26 hopes that it gives these students and graduates a little space to work on their goals and well-being while pursuing their careers.Q26 is holding the concert in conjunction with the third issue of the nonprofit's triannual magazine, QTYPE. The issue features interviews from artists such as Figgy Baby, Sterling Victorian, DJ Jai Syncere, Winzday Love, Mainetain, and Miya King, among others. Each level of the organization's membership includes a print subscription to the publication along with inclusion in the monthly newsletter and discounts and access to workshops. Funds raised from the memberships will be directed towards programs that include the Publisher's Club, Filmmaker's Club, For the Future: Book Club, and Wellness Retreat.You can become a member of the organization by visiting Q26's website at theq26.com. You can also purchase tickets for the benefit concert on Eventbrite at the following link: bit.ly/35gkJbz, or donate directly to the student scholarships fundraiser by visiting the following link: https://bit.ly/35gyjf3. Tickets for the online event are $10, and all proceeds will go toward the fundraiser.Q26 is a nonprofit that supports LGBTQ+ creatives in the fields of fashion, film, and music. Our network of programs includes QTYPE, our triannual magazine; Q26 Originals, which creates original video content including The OutCrowd; and the Q26 Blog, which highlights stories from talented writers in the LGBTQ+ community, with an emphasis on writers of color. Every dollar that goes into Q26 goes back to our community. Contact Information Q26

Camille Ora-Nicole

424-221-9818



https://theq26.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Q26