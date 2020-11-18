Press Releases Best Western Plus Chateau Granville... Press Release

Receive press releases from Best Western Plus Chateau Granville Hotel & Suites & Conference Centre: By Email RSS Feeds: Best Western Premier Chateau Granville Hotel & Suites & Conference Centre Employee Recognized with the Brand’s Heroic Hospitality Stars Awards

Vancouver, Canada, November 18, 2020 --(



The Heroic Hospitality Stars Award is a special honor that recognizes and celebrates individuals who provide exceptional customer service and demonstrate superior professionalism in their everyday line of work. Winners must also be associated with the top performing hotels within the brand.



Philip Bryant was one of only seven hotel employees to receive this award, out of all staff at the company’s more than 2,200 Best Western-branded properties in North America.



“Best Western’s Heroic Hospitality Stars Award honors employees who showcase the kindness and compassion that make up our brand’s DNA and is the basis for which everything we do,” said Peter Kwong, Chairman of the Board of Directors for Best Western Hotels & Resorts. “I am pleased to honor Philip Bryant with this year’s award, as he is a remarkable employee who goes above and beyond to deliver caring and heartfelt service to guests, support his team, and positively represent our brand. We are grateful to have Philip Bryant as part of the Best Western family.”



Best Western Hotels & Resorts’ Virtual Convention presented a unique opportunity for the company to gather and celebrate its many success despite the unprecedented challenges of 2020. Award recognitions such as this one were among the many meaningful highlights of the event, and reinforce the brand’s unwavering commitment to lead the industry in superior customer care.



Located at 1100 Granville Street, the Best Western Premier Chateau Granville Hotel & Suites & Conference Centre features 118 rooms & suites; with separate master bedrooms, spacious living areas and private balconies overlooking downtown Vancouver.



For reservations, call the hotel directly at (604) 669-7070 or call Best Western’s 24-hour, toll-free number at 1-800-WESTERN. Reservations are also available through BestWestern.com.



About Best Western® Hotels & Resorts:

Best Western Hotels & Resorts headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, is a privately held hotel brand within the BWH Hotel GroupSM global network. With 18 brands and approximately 4,700 hotels in over 100 countries and territories worldwide*, BWH Hotel Group suits the needs of developers and guests in every market. Brands include Best Western®, Best Western Plus®, Best Western Premier®, Executive Residency by Best Western®, Vīb®, GLō®, Aiden®, Sadie®, BW Premier Collection® and BW Signature Collection®. Through acquisition, WorldHotelsTM Luxury, WorldHotels Elite, WorldHotels Distinctive and WorldHotels Crafted collections are also offered. Completing the portfolio is SureStay®, SureStay Plus®, SureStay Collection® and SureStay StudioSM franchises**. For more information visit bestwestern.com, bestwesterndevelopers.com, worldhotels.com and surestay.com.



* Numbers are approximate, may fluctuate, and include hotels currently in the development pipeline.



**All Best Western, WorldHotels and SureStay branded hotels are independently owned and operated. Vancouver, Canada, November 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Philip Bryant, Director of Sales of the Best Western Premier Chateau Granville Hotel & Suites & Conference Centre in Vancouver was recently honored with the Heroic Hospitality Stars Award as Sales Director of the Year. The award was presented at Best Western® Hotels & Resorts’ first-ever Virtual Convention in front of a large virtual audience consisting of hoteliers across the company’s brand portfolio, corporate staff and senior leadership, and industry partners and peers.The Heroic Hospitality Stars Award is a special honor that recognizes and celebrates individuals who provide exceptional customer service and demonstrate superior professionalism in their everyday line of work. Winners must also be associated with the top performing hotels within the brand.Philip Bryant was one of only seven hotel employees to receive this award, out of all staff at the company’s more than 2,200 Best Western-branded properties in North America.“Best Western’s Heroic Hospitality Stars Award honors employees who showcase the kindness and compassion that make up our brand’s DNA and is the basis for which everything we do,” said Peter Kwong, Chairman of the Board of Directors for Best Western Hotels & Resorts. “I am pleased to honor Philip Bryant with this year’s award, as he is a remarkable employee who goes above and beyond to deliver caring and heartfelt service to guests, support his team, and positively represent our brand. We are grateful to have Philip Bryant as part of the Best Western family.”Best Western Hotels & Resorts’ Virtual Convention presented a unique opportunity for the company to gather and celebrate its many success despite the unprecedented challenges of 2020. Award recognitions such as this one were among the many meaningful highlights of the event, and reinforce the brand’s unwavering commitment to lead the industry in superior customer care.Located at 1100 Granville Street, the Best Western Premier Chateau Granville Hotel & Suites & Conference Centre features 118 rooms & suites; with separate master bedrooms, spacious living areas and private balconies overlooking downtown Vancouver.For reservations, call the hotel directly at (604) 669-7070 or call Best Western’s 24-hour, toll-free number at 1-800-WESTERN. Reservations are also available through BestWestern.com.About Best Western® Hotels & Resorts:Best Western Hotels & Resorts headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, is a privately held hotel brand within the BWH Hotel GroupSM global network. With 18 brands and approximately 4,700 hotels in over 100 countries and territories worldwide*, BWH Hotel Group suits the needs of developers and guests in every market. Brands include Best Western®, Best Western Plus®, Best Western Premier®, Executive Residency by Best Western®, Vīb®, GLō®, Aiden®, Sadie®, BW Premier Collection® and BW Signature Collection®. Through acquisition, WorldHotelsTM Luxury, WorldHotels Elite, WorldHotels Distinctive and WorldHotels Crafted collections are also offered. Completing the portfolio is SureStay®, SureStay Plus®, SureStay Collection® and SureStay StudioSM franchises**. For more information visit bestwestern.com, bestwesterndevelopers.com, worldhotels.com and surestay.com.* Numbers are approximate, may fluctuate, and include hotels currently in the development pipeline.**All Best Western, WorldHotels and SureStay branded hotels are independently owned and operated. Contact Information Best Western Premier Chateau Granville Hotel & Suites & Conference Centre

Xenia Slosarcik

604-633-2060



www.chateaugranville.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Best Western Plus Chateau Granville Hotel & Suites & Conference Centre