Best Western Premier Chateau Granville Hotel & Suites & Conference Centre Recognized with the Brand’s Most Esteemed Honor

Vancouver, Canada, November 18, 2020 --(



The M.K. Guertin Award is held in high regard as hotels that receive this award best represent the vision of Best Western’s founder and demonstrate exceptional levels of quality, guest satisfaction and dedication to the brand. The hotels must also meet other brand standards and membership requirements to qualify for this award.



The Best Western Premier Chateau Granville Hotel & Suites & Conference Centre is one of only 60 hotels out of more than 2,200 Best Western-branded properties in North America to receive this award.



“The M.K. Guertin award holds a lot of meaning to our brand, as it is named after our founder, and recognizes properties that best demonstrate our foundational commitment to providing superior customer care,” said Peter Kwong, Chairman of the Board of Directors for Best Western Hotels & Resorts. “It’s a privilege to recognize the Best Western Premier Chateau Granville Hotel & Suites & Conference Centre with this award, as this outstanding hotel team delivers extraordinary guest experiences and serves as a leading example of our brand.”



Best Western Hotels & Resorts’ Virtual Convention presented a unique opportunity for the company to gather and celebrate its many success despite the unprecedented challenges of 2020. Award recognitions such as this one were among the many meaningful highlights of the event, and reinforce the brand’s unwavering commitment to lead the industry in superior customer care.



Located at 1100 Granville Street, the Best Western Premier Chateau Granville Hotel & Suites & Conference Centre features 118 rooms & suites; with separate master bedrooms, spacious living areas and private balconies overlooking downtown Vancouver.



For reservations, call the hotel directly at (604) 669-7070 or call Best Western’s 24-hour, toll-free number at 1-800-WESTERN. Reservations are also available through BestWestern.com.



About Best Western® Hotels & Resorts:

Best Western Hotels & Resorts headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, is a privately held hotel brand within the BWH Hotel GroupSM global network. With 18 brands and approximately 4,700 hotels in over 100 countries and territories worldwide*, BWH Hotel Group suits the needs of developers and guests in every market. Brands include Best Western®, Best Western Plus®, Best Western Premier®, Executive Residency by Best Western®, Vīb®, GLō®, Aiden®, Sadie®, BW Premier Collection® and BW Signature Collection®. Through acquisition, WorldHotelsTM Luxury, WorldHotels Elite, WorldHotels Distinctive and WorldHotels Crafted collections are also offered. Completing the portfolio is SureStay®, SureStay Plus®, SureStay Collection® and SureStay StudioSM franchises**. For more information visit bestwestern.com, bestwesterndevelopers.com, worldhotels.com and surestay.com.



* Numbers are approximate, may fluctuate, and include hotels currently in the development pipeline.



Xenia Slosarcik

604-633-2060



www.chateaugranville.com



