Innomaint CMMS Participates in NASSCOM's NASTech 2020 Event

)-- Innomaint is a cloud-based maintenance management software that Monitors, Measures & Manages the Day-to-Day Maintenance Operations of Facilities with IOT and AI Technologies. InnoMaint is glad to participate in NASSCOM’s first edition of NASTech event which is focused around the theme of "Ride the TIDE."
Why NASTech Event?
The conference intends to gather leaders from different spheres to drive refreshing discussions on technological innovation.
The ensemble group of elite people will strive to shape the vision of a booming technology industry in the country by means of thought leadership meetings, active workshops and deep-dive interactions.
It will provide a dais to industry pioneers to articulate their thoughts, alongside thinking and discussing potential traps on the way to build revolutionary and robust global solutions.
Solutions Offered By InnoMaint
Asset Management Software
It helps to manage the assets - be it measuring instruments, heavy factory assets, critical assets, movable assets etc. And it prolongs the lifespan of Assets by 11% with an improvement in Return on Assets.
Field Service Management Software
Gain complete perceivability of all field service technician teams to guarantee operational consistency. Increase first time fix rate to improve customer satisfaction up to 85%.
Facility Management Software
Transform the Facility Management Service business digitally and upgrade Equipment, Customer fulfillment and Workforce.
Upcoming Features of Innomaint:
COVID Tech solution
IoT Based Energy Monitoring Solution
Walkie Talkie (PTT) solution for team collaboration
Restroom Management through IOT
Visitor Management
Space Management
Inventory and Procurement
Security Patrolling (QR Code & Google GEO location based)
Document Management system
Vehicle Management-NPR camera
Dynamic workflow with custom reports (Report builder)
Conclusion
Thus, Innomaint will showcase all its unique solutions and upcoming features in this virtual NASTech event to engage and expand its customer base.