Innomaint CMMS Participates in NASSCOM's NASTech 2020 Event

InnoMaint is glad to participate in NASSCOM’s first edition of NASTech event which is focused around the theme of "Ride the TIDE."

Chennai, India, November 19, 2020 --(



Why NASTech Event?



The conference intends to gather leaders from different spheres to drive refreshing discussions on technological innovation.



The ensemble group of elite people will strive to shape the vision of a booming technology industry in the country by means of thought leadership meetings, active workshops and deep-dive interactions.



It will provide a dais to industry pioneers to articulate their thoughts, alongside thinking and discussing potential traps on the way to build revolutionary and robust global solutions.



Solutions Offered By InnoMaint



Asset Management Software



It helps to manage the assets - be it measuring instruments, heavy factory assets, critical assets, movable assets etc. And it prolongs the lifespan of Assets by 11% with an improvement in Return on Assets.



Field Service Management Software



Gain complete perceivability of all field service technician teams to guarantee operational consistency. Increase first time fix rate to improve customer satisfaction up to 85%.



Facility Management Software



Transform the Facility Management Service business digitally and upgrade Equipment, Customer fulfillment and Workforce.



Upcoming Features of Innomaint:



COVID Tech solution

IoT Based Energy Monitoring Solution

Walkie Talkie (PTT) solution for team collaboration



Restroom Management through IOT



Visitor Management



Space Management



Inventory and Procurement



Security Patrolling (QR Code & Google GEO location based)



Document Management system



Vehicle Management-NPR camera



Dynamic workflow with custom reports (Report builder)



Conclusion



Yadhavan Dharmarajan

+917539978399



www.innomaint.com



