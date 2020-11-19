Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases CNet Training Press Release

Receive press releases from CNet Training: By Email RSS Feeds: CNet Launches New Narrated Data Centre Fundamentals Program

The 8-hour Data Centre Fundamentals program is now improved with expert Instructor narration.

CNet's US, LATAM & Canada Technical Manager and 7×24 Exchange International Career Development Mentor, Melissa Chambal now narrates the 8-hour distance learning program material for learners to watch at their own pace. Melissa joined CNet with over 20 years' data centre and network infrastructure experience, plus five years teaching Data Centre Design and Network Design programs. She has taught at the Top Gun Marine base in California and performed a Data Centre Audit on Department of Defense facilities.The Data Centre Fundamentals program has been designed for individuals who are either new to the data centre sector (technicians with limited experience or exposure to data centre facilities) or for those who sell products and services to the data centre sector. The program has been created to introduce people to the industry and to help de-mystify the world of data centres. The program covers key areas including an introduction into the data centre industry, the current market and trends as well as understanding the importance and different types of data centres. Key aspects relating to basic design and design philosophies are also examined as well as the essential considerations of data centre management.The program can be undertaken at the learner's convenience over a period of three months, this allows for self-paced learning so the learner can study at times convenient for them, fitting it around other life and work commitments. On successful completion, learners are rewarded with a CNet Certificate of achievement and gain use of the official Data Centre Fundamentals Digital Badge. With this good fundamental knowledge of data centres, learners can also explore further learning to help enhance their career within the data centre sector.Andrew Stevens, President and CEO at CNet Training, "I'm delighted that we are now able to offer the Data Centre Fundamentals as a narrated program, learners are able to work through the narrated video at their own pace and Melissa's video makes the content engaging and helps brings the learning material to life. Melissa is the only female technical Instructor, with her credentials, that I know of globally in the industry. The Data Centre Fundamentals is the perfect program to introduce people to the industry, regardless of their role, it's a fantastic entry program covering all the basic skills, knowledge and understanding of the data centre industry."The Data Centre Fundamentals program forms part of the globally renowned Digital Infrastructure Education Framework which maps technical education to actual career progression routes throughout the industry.CNet Training is the global leader in designing and delivering network infrastructure and data centre education programs and has been delivering industry education since 1996.

Poppy Ballard

+4407388228184



www.cnet-training.com



