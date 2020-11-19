Secardeo Offers Auto Enrollment for Web Servers with Public and Private CAs

Press Releases Secardeo GmbH Press Release

Secardeo GmbH releases certACME for the auto-enrollment of SSL/TLS certificates.

The certACME proxy establishes a connection to public certification authorities such as SwissSign or QuoVadis or an internal Microsoft CA (ADCS). Many popular ACME clients for standard web servers such as Apache, NGINX, TomCat or IIS can be supported.



“Due to the ever shorter validity periods of SSL/TLS certificates, companies are being forced to automate the certificate processes. Web server downtimes due to expired certificates cause immense damage. The certACME proxy increases reliability and IT security and at the same time minimizes operating costs,” says Dr. Gunnar Jacobson, Managing Director of Secardeo.



The TOPKI platform also offers further services for the auto-enrollment of computer and user certificates as well as complete certificate lifecycle management.



For more information, see www.secardeo.com.



About Secardeo

Secardeo is a pioneer in the field of certificate management solutions. This allows digital certificates and keys to be securely, automatically and trusted distributed and managed in the company. We help our well-known customers to increase IT security, lower costs and comply with regulations.

Sanja Skakavac-Pirek

+49/89 189 35 89-4



www.secardeo.com



