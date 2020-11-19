SimplyCast, ICTC, Dalhousie University, and Department of Labour and Advanced Education Partner to Offer 30 Co-Op Work Terms

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SimplyCast Press Release

SimplyCast has partnered with Dalhousie University, the Information and Communications Technology Council, and the Nova Scotia Department of Labour and Advanced Education to offer local students co-op work terms. This partnership will provide up to 30 students paid co-op work terms this winter term to provide valuable work experience. SimplyCast is excited to work with the community partners to support students during the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, unemployment rates rose. Students who rely on co-op work terms for their degree requirements and added income have been affected during a time when many organizations were forced to make hiring cutbacks.



“Over the years, co-op students have made very valuable contributions to our organization. In fact, many of our senior employees started out as co-op students,” said Saeed El-Darahali, President and CEO of SimplyCast. “We realize the importance of supporting the next generation of leaders, which is why we feel a social responsibility to offer remote co-op work terms during the COVID-19 pandemic.”



With the support of its partner organizations, SimplyCast will hire up to 30 co-op students this winter, providing valuable work experience. With the pandemic being ongoing, these work experiences will take place remotely.



“Dalhousie University is pleased to partner on this project, which will provide great opportunities for our students while mitigating the impact COVID-19 has had on hiring practices. It’s a true testament to the success of flexible funding support available to employers as well as the resilience of our co-op students, who like so many, have readily adapted to remote working. We hope that others are inspired by SimplyCast’s leadership and take advantage of the many funding programs currently available,” said Doug Gallant, Director, Dalhousie SITE Co-op.



Provincial and federal co-op funding programs make it possible for local organizations to hire student talent. It is SimplyCast’s hope that other companies will also consider recruiting remote co-op work terms, which support students and add much-required organizational capacity during this difficult time.



“ICTC is very pleased to be able to provide support for this important initiative through our WIL digital student wage subsidy that is funded by the Government of Canada’s Student Work Placement Program (SWPP),” said Tim Perron, Regional Coordinator for ICTC. “As a student it can often be a struggle to secure meaningful work experience. Initiatives such as these help students gain the necessary work-readiness skills to help them find employment opportunities upon graduation.”



“This partnership means we’re able to support work experiences for more co-op students than ever during a particularly challenging time,” said Lena Metledge Diab, Minister of Labour and Advanced Education. “We’re helping more than 300 employers, like SimplyCast, to create great work experiences for university and college students, who are in turn helping those organizations to adapt to business in a pandemic.”



