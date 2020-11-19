PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
MTS Management Group

Press Release

Receive press releases from MTS Management Group: By Email RSS Feeds:

MTS Management Group's Ed Roman Releases iPhone Edited Music Video


The iTunes chart-topper from Canada edited his latest music video on an iPhone 8. The single is from his forthcoming album, “A Recipe For Perpetual Spring.”

Shelburne, Canada, November 19, 2020 --(PR.com)-- With the international success of Ed Roman’s award-winning animated opus, “Red Omen,” the Canadian singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist cemented himself among the most innovative music video artists of the past 5 years. Ed continues down that creative corridor with his latest release, “Tomorrow Is Today.”

Edited completely on his iPhone 8, Ed Roman has managed to capture the energy of the instruments and the intrigue of the lyrics in this 5 minute film. Drone footage is also utilized, bringing in another cutting edge element.

“Tomorrow Is Today” was produced, filmed and edited by Ed Roman, with additional footage shot by Jason Yarwood. The drone was operated by Sheldon Street.

“For whatever it’s worth I edited this entire video on an iPhone 8,” said Roman. “To say the least, it was an epic journey into trying to figure out how to get files to talk to certain apps in my phone. At one point I thought about throwing my phone out the window but regardless I persisted.”

Watch “Tomorrow Is Today” https://youtu.be/YD4ojXSK6hg

About Ed Roman: Ed Roman is an Award-winning singer/songwriter, performer and multi-instrumentalist from Shelburne, Ontario, Canada. Blurring the lines between pop, rock, folk, and country music genres, Ed’s uniquely crafted songs have received regular rotation on more than 100 terrestrial radio stations across North America and more than 600 stations, worldwide. His music video for “Red Omen” helped raise awareness for Dyslexia, a “gift” that Roman is personally affected by. The video has been selected for dozens of film festivals, winning multiple honors, worldwide. He is also a #1 iTunes charting artist. http://www.edroman.net.

http://www.facebook.com/edromanmusic
http://www.twitter.com/specialedroman
http://www.instagram.com/specialedroman
Contact Information
MTS Management Group
Michael Stover
412-445-5282
Contact
www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from MTS Management Group
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help