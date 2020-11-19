Press Releases Loveforce International Publishing Company Press Release

Receive press releases from Loveforce International Publishing Company: By Email RSS Feeds: Loveforce International Issues a Driver’s License for Convenient Lovers Who Want to Drive Through an Open Sky

Loveforce International issues three new music singles and hosts an e-book giveaway in honor of them.

Santa Clarita, CA, November 19, 2020 --(



The new singles will include the debut single of a newly signed veteran recording artist Rocky Peoples. Peoples was previously signed to a major label and has performed and / or recorded with artists like Ray Charles, James Brown, Stevie Wonder and Billy Preston. The debut single is “Driver’s License.” It is a Pop oriented song about a guy who wants to get a drivers license so he can take his lady out on the town.



The single “Convenient Lover” by inRchild is the second of three inRchild songs being issued during November, the first being last week’s “How Can I Go On.” The song is a Pop-oriented Acapella Gregorian Chant but it’s subject matter is very un-Gregorian. Lyrically it is about desiring a lover that could appear when they are needed and then just disappear when you are finished.



The third Single, “Open Sky” by Autumn Leaves is based on the Texas Oil Field Murders. The Texas Oil Field Murders is a series of unsolved serial killings of 30 young women whose bodies were all found on a 25 acres patch of land in the oil fields near Texas City Texas. The instrumentation is jazz tinged rock guitar similar to Steely Dan. The lyrics are dark and profound with lines like “stories here, never told, secrets locked inside a silence that grows faint as it grows cold.”



The e-book being given away is The Physical, Mental and Spiritual Pandemic Survival Guide. Three authors collaborated to create the family oriented book. It is divided into four chapters, each based on a particular power that can help overcome any pandemic, even COVID-19.



The Book will be given away worldwide on Amazon exclusively, on Friday November 20th only. The Singles will be released to: Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, iHeart Radio, You Tube Music, Deezer, Napster, Media Net, Amazon Music, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, KKBox, NetEase, Pandora, Tidal, and Tik Tok Resso.



For Further Information Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954 Santa Clarita, CA, November 19, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Loveforce International will issue three new singles this Friday, November 20th. The three singles “Driver’s License” by Rocky Peoples, “Convenient Lover” by inRchild and “Open Sky” by Autumn Leaves. Loveforce International will also giveaway an e-book in honor of the singles.The new singles will include the debut single of a newly signed veteran recording artist Rocky Peoples. Peoples was previously signed to a major label and has performed and / or recorded with artists like Ray Charles, James Brown, Stevie Wonder and Billy Preston. The debut single is “Driver’s License.” It is a Pop oriented song about a guy who wants to get a drivers license so he can take his lady out on the town.The single “Convenient Lover” by inRchild is the second of three inRchild songs being issued during November, the first being last week’s “How Can I Go On.” The song is a Pop-oriented Acapella Gregorian Chant but it’s subject matter is very un-Gregorian. Lyrically it is about desiring a lover that could appear when they are needed and then just disappear when you are finished.The third Single, “Open Sky” by Autumn Leaves is based on the Texas Oil Field Murders. The Texas Oil Field Murders is a series of unsolved serial killings of 30 young women whose bodies were all found on a 25 acres patch of land in the oil fields near Texas City Texas. The instrumentation is jazz tinged rock guitar similar to Steely Dan. The lyrics are dark and profound with lines like “stories here, never told, secrets locked inside a silence that grows faint as it grows cold.”The e-book being given away is The Physical, Mental and Spiritual Pandemic Survival Guide. Three authors collaborated to create the family oriented book. It is divided into four chapters, each based on a particular power that can help overcome any pandemic, even COVID-19.The Book will be given away worldwide on Amazon exclusively, on Friday November 20th only. The Singles will be released to: Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, iHeart Radio, You Tube Music, Deezer, Napster, Media Net, Amazon Music, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, KKBox, NetEase, Pandora, Tidal, and Tik Tok Resso.For Further Information Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954 Contact Information LoveForce International Publishing

Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator

(661) 523-4954





Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Loveforce International Publishing Company