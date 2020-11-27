Press Releases Halfpricesoft Press Release

Receive press releases from Halfpricesoft: By Email RSS Feeds: Returning Customers Appreciate Quick Import Feature with Newest 2020 ezW2Correction Software

Just released 2020 ezW2Correction software supports data import functions for both new and returning customers ease of use. Test drive ezW2Correction software at halfpricesoft.com with no cost or obligation.

Chicago, IL, November 27, 2020 --(



No red Forms are needed with ezW2Correction software! ezW2Correction software can print W-2C (copy 1, 2, A, B, C and D) and W-3C on white paper. SSA-approved. This will allow customers to save money on expensive preprinted forms.



“New 2020 ezW2Correction software offers two ways to import data for returning customers ease of use,” said Halfpricesoft.com Founder, Dr. Ge.



ezW2Correction software starts at 49.00 for a single user version. It prints W2C and W3C for 2011 to 2020. The latest version includes options for data importing. ezW2Correction software developers are confident that this W2C and W3C preparing and printing software is easy-to-use and affordable for new and returning customers.



As with all software from Halfpricesoft.com, ezW2Correction has a user-friendly design that allows customers to get started immediately after installation from

https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2c_software.asp. The software’s point-and-click simplicity makes it ideal for small business owners who have better things to do than learn complicated software.



The main features include, but are not limited to:



- ezW2Correction software can print W2C (copy 1, 2, A, B, C and D) and W3C on plain white paper (This feature is SSA-approved)



- ezW2Correction can fill data on pre-printed forms if preferred by customer



- ezW2Correction can print recipient copies into digital PDF file



- ezW2Correction supports unlimited companies, recipients and forms with one flat rate



To start a no cost or obligation test drive of ezW2Correction software, visit

https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2c_software.asp.



About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management. Chicago, IL, November 27, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Halfpricesoft.com caters to both returning customers as well as new customers in the brand new 2020 ezW2Correction. This feature is perfect for returning customers with the two options for importing data. Data may now be imported from a CSV file or from an efile document. These features from developer’s will offer peace of mind and quicker processing for W2 and W3 Correction forms.No red Forms are needed with ezW2Correction software! ezW2Correction software can print W-2C (copy 1, 2, A, B, C and D) and W-3C on white paper. SSA-approved. This will allow customers to save money on expensive preprinted forms.“New 2020 ezW2Correction software offers two ways to import data for returning customers ease of use,” said Halfpricesoft.com Founder, Dr. Ge.ezW2Correction software starts at 49.00 for a single user version. It prints W2C and W3C for 2011 to 2020. The latest version includes options for data importing. ezW2Correction software developers are confident that this W2C and W3C preparing and printing software is easy-to-use and affordable for new and returning customers.As with all software from Halfpricesoft.com, ezW2Correction has a user-friendly design that allows customers to get started immediately after installation fromhttps://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2c_software.asp. The software’s point-and-click simplicity makes it ideal for small business owners who have better things to do than learn complicated software.The main features include, but are not limited to:- ezW2Correction software can print W2C (copy 1, 2, A, B, C and D) and W3C on plain white paper (This feature is SSA-approved)- ezW2Correction can fill data on pre-printed forms if preferred by customer- ezW2Correction can print recipient copies into digital PDF file- ezW2Correction supports unlimited companies, recipients and forms with one flat rateTo start a no cost or obligation test drive of ezW2Correction software, visithttps://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2c_software.asp.About halfpricesoft.comHalfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management. Contact Information Halfpricesoft.com

Casey Yang

502-259-0936



https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Halfpricesoft