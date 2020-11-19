Press Releases Palawan Productions Press Release

Receive press releases from Palawan Productions: By Email RSS Feeds: We Three Announces Brand New 2020 Remix of "Heaven's Not Far"

Palawan Productions announces a brand new 2020 Remix of "Heaven's Not Far."

Los Angeles, TX, November 19, 2020 --(



If you couldn’t live without the emotional plea first heard on America's Got Talent - you’ll have to have a listen to the bands’ updated version of the track that floored Simon, Howie, Heidi and pushed Mel into tears.



The 3 track EP Release Date is 20 Nov. The EP also includes their first Christmas song titled "Our Last Christmas Eve" which recounts the last one the siblings spent with their Mother.



An upbeat yet poignant track, it comes with a brand new video -which also shares mementos from happy family times. "When I am With You" is the third track - a brand new duet with fellow America's Got Talent finalist, and renowned singer Noah Guthrie. Los Angeles, TX, November 19, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Almost 2 years ago, We Three released their most popular song to date "Heaven’s Not Too Far," a heartfelt song about their late mother. To celebrate the original release of “Heaven’s Not Too Far," We Three with a brand new 2020 remix of the track.If you couldn’t live without the emotional plea first heard on America's Got Talent - you’ll have to have a listen to the bands’ updated version of the track that floored Simon, Howie, Heidi and pushed Mel into tears.The 3 track EP Release Date is 20 Nov. The EP also includes their first Christmas song titled "Our Last Christmas Eve" which recounts the last one the siblings spent with their Mother.An upbeat yet poignant track, it comes with a brand new video -which also shares mementos from happy family times. "When I am With You" is the third track - a brand new duet with fellow America's Got Talent finalist, and renowned singer Noah Guthrie. Contact Information Palawan Productions

Katie Czap

512-818-3018



palawanproductions.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Palawan Productions