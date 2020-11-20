Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases CapitaLand Press Release

Receive press releases from CapitaLand: By Email RSS Feeds: CapitaLand Secures First Three Green Loans in India Totalling INR17 Billion for Its Business Park Developments in Chennai, Gurgaon and Pune

Singapore, Singapore, November 20, 2020 --(



The four-and-a-half-year INR6.25 billion (S$118.8 million) and three-year INR4.25 billion (S$80.8 million) green loans provided by DBS will be used to finance the development of Phase 1 of International Tech Park Chennai, Radial Road and Phase 1 of International Tech Park Gurgaon respectively. The four-year INR6.5 billion (S$123.5 million) green loan provided by HSBC India will be used to finance the development of International Tech Park Pune, Kharadi.



Mr. Vinamra Srivastava, CEO, Business Parks, CapitaLand India said: “CapitaLand places sustainability at the core of what we do. We integrate sustainability into every stage of our real estate life cycle, from investment to design, development and operations, garnering international recognition for our efforts in greening our business parks. The securing of the first green loans in India demonstrates CapitaLand’s commitment to grow our business in a responsible manner as we create long-term value for our stakeholders. We are glad to work with like-minded partners such as DBS and HSBC who support CapitaLand’s aim to develop greener buildings while continuing to contribute to the environmental and social well-being of our communities.”



Mr. Chew Chong Lim, Managing Director & Global Head of Real Estate, Institutional Banking, DBS said: “DBS and CapitaLand have built a meaningful relationship over the years and in more recent times deepened our collaboration in finding sustainable financing solutions for green developments. We are delighted to partner CapitaLand on two green loans, which are also the first by any Singapore-based lender in India. Sustainable financing in the real estate sector will continue to gain prominence in Asia, and DBS looks forward to collaborating with our customers in developing responsible financing solutions to meet the sustainability challenges ahead of us.”



Mr. Hitendra Dave, Head, Global Banking & Markets, HSBC India said: “We are delighted to have supported CapitaLand on multiple landmark green loan transactions across their portfolio in Singapore and India. As we enter a pivotal decade of change, we look forward to supporting CapitaLand as their banking partner in building a healthier, more resilient, and more sustainable future.”



As part of CapitaLand’s 2030 Sustainability Master Plan, the Group aims to green its entire global portfolio by 2030. CapitaLand Limited also targets to secure S$6 billion through sustainable finance such as sustainability-linked loans, green loans and green bonds. This is triple the S$2 billion raised to date through sustainable finance. With the addition of the three green loans in India, CapitaLand Group including its business units and real estate investment trusts have raised a total of more than S$3.6 billion through sustainable finance thus far.



In India, CapitaLand has a strong presence with a portfolio of over 20 business and IT parks, industrial, lodging and logistics properties across seven cities – Bangalore, Chennai, Goa, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Pune. The Group is a key contributor to India’s IT industry development, having pioneered the renowned International Tech Park Bangalore in 1994. CapitaLand has deep expertise in India across the full real estate value chain - from owning, developing and managing properties to fund management through Ascendas India Trust and private funds.



CapitaLand is a winner of the prestigious 6th Indian Green Building Council Green Champion Award for the category – "Developer leading the Green Building Movement in India (Commercial)" in 2019. It has 28 green buildings within its properties in India.



The Group has adopted various measures to reduce its carbon footprint. The initiatives include the use of onsite and offsite solar energy, energy efficient glass facade, green construction materials, energy efficient high-performance chillers, 100% LED light fixtures, and demand-controlled ventilation. The Group has also initiated measures to ensure zero wastage and reduce single-use plastic usage across its business parks. As part of its digital initiatives, CapitaLand has also set up an Internet of Things-driven intelligent building platform that improves energy efficiency in its properties through real-time data analysis and performance monitoring. Singapore, Singapore, November 20, 2020 --( PR.com )-- CapitaLand has secured its first three green loans in India, totalling INR17 billion (S$323 million) from DBS Bank India Limited (DBS) and the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited India (HSBC India). The three green loans mark CapitaLand’s first foray in sustainable finance in India. Proceeds from the green loans will be used to finance the development of its green-certified International Tech Parks in Chennai, Gurgaon and Pune.The four-and-a-half-year INR6.25 billion (S$118.8 million) and three-year INR4.25 billion (S$80.8 million) green loans provided by DBS will be used to finance the development of Phase 1 of International Tech Park Chennai, Radial Road and Phase 1 of International Tech Park Gurgaon respectively. The four-year INR6.5 billion (S$123.5 million) green loan provided by HSBC India will be used to finance the development of International Tech Park Pune, Kharadi.Mr. Vinamra Srivastava, CEO, Business Parks, CapitaLand India said: “CapitaLand places sustainability at the core of what we do. We integrate sustainability into every stage of our real estate life cycle, from investment to design, development and operations, garnering international recognition for our efforts in greening our business parks. The securing of the first green loans in India demonstrates CapitaLand’s commitment to grow our business in a responsible manner as we create long-term value for our stakeholders. We are glad to work with like-minded partners such as DBS and HSBC who support CapitaLand’s aim to develop greener buildings while continuing to contribute to the environmental and social well-being of our communities.”Mr. Chew Chong Lim, Managing Director & Global Head of Real Estate, Institutional Banking, DBS said: “DBS and CapitaLand have built a meaningful relationship over the years and in more recent times deepened our collaboration in finding sustainable financing solutions for green developments. We are delighted to partner CapitaLand on two green loans, which are also the first by any Singapore-based lender in India. Sustainable financing in the real estate sector will continue to gain prominence in Asia, and DBS looks forward to collaborating with our customers in developing responsible financing solutions to meet the sustainability challenges ahead of us.”Mr. Hitendra Dave, Head, Global Banking & Markets, HSBC India said: “We are delighted to have supported CapitaLand on multiple landmark green loan transactions across their portfolio in Singapore and India. As we enter a pivotal decade of change, we look forward to supporting CapitaLand as their banking partner in building a healthier, more resilient, and more sustainable future.”As part of CapitaLand’s 2030 Sustainability Master Plan, the Group aims to green its entire global portfolio by 2030. CapitaLand Limited also targets to secure S$6 billion through sustainable finance such as sustainability-linked loans, green loans and green bonds. This is triple the S$2 billion raised to date through sustainable finance. With the addition of the three green loans in India, CapitaLand Group including its business units and real estate investment trusts have raised a total of more than S$3.6 billion through sustainable finance thus far.In India, CapitaLand has a strong presence with a portfolio of over 20 business and IT parks, industrial, lodging and logistics properties across seven cities – Bangalore, Chennai, Goa, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Pune. The Group is a key contributor to India’s IT industry development, having pioneered the renowned International Tech Park Bangalore in 1994. CapitaLand has deep expertise in India across the full real estate value chain - from owning, developing and managing properties to fund management through Ascendas India Trust and private funds.CapitaLand is a winner of the prestigious 6th Indian Green Building Council Green Champion Award for the category – "Developer leading the Green Building Movement in India (Commercial)" in 2019. It has 28 green buildings within its properties in India.The Group has adopted various measures to reduce its carbon footprint. The initiatives include the use of onsite and offsite solar energy, energy efficient glass facade, green construction materials, energy efficient high-performance chillers, 100% LED light fixtures, and demand-controlled ventilation. The Group has also initiated measures to ensure zero wastage and reduce single-use plastic usage across its business parks. As part of its digital initiatives, CapitaLand has also set up an Internet of Things-driven intelligent building platform that improves energy efficiency in its properties through real-time data analysis and performance monitoring. Contact Information CapitaLand

Debra Chan

(65) 6713 2861



https://capitaland.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from CapitaLand Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend