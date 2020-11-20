Press Releases SDMC Technology Co., Ltd. Press Release

Receive press releases from SDMC Technology Co., Ltd.: By Email RSS Feeds: SDMC Collaborates with Google for Quick Deployment of Hybrid Android TV Devices

SDMC is adopting Google’s common Broadcast Stack, to help pay-TV operators to deploy solutions faster and at scale across hybrid Android TV devices.

Shenzhen, China, November 20, 2020 --(



To address these challenges, SDMC is adopting Google’s common Broadcast Stack, to help pay-TV operators to deploy solutions faster and at scale across hybrid Android TV devices.



What is the Common Broadcast Stack?



The Android TV broadcast stack provided by Google is an essential component of hybrid boxes powered by Android TV, pre-integrating traditional broadcast streams, and all major CAS, with OTT services. Without it, operators need to take a very long time to custom integrate CAS capabilities into devices powered by Android TV before offerings can be brought to market.



But now, the pre-integrated solution reduces fragmentation and complexity when building hybrid devices powered by Android TV, aiming to accelerate deployment of scale, reducing integration costs while ensuring seamless connectivity and premium entertainment experiences to users. It is also easier to maintain and provide a future-proof platform for operators to launch new business models.



In addition to that, the common broadcast supports architecture and extensions for country-specific features, electronic program guides (EPG), playback, and recording, as well as IPTV and worldwide broadcast standards, including DVB-T/T2, DVB-C, DVB-S2, and ISDB-T.



With such an extensive array of features, SDMC can quickly assist operators in merging traditional TV with OTT to deliver smart, modern TV experiences to their subscribers.



About SDMC



As the global leader in the field of Digital TV, SDMC has established end-to-end solution advantages in Android TV / Linux devices, OTT / IoT platform and SaaS cloud services, helping operators worldwide deliver immersive video experience and rich entertainment services to their subscribers. Through close collaboration with ecosystem partners, SDMC creates lasting value for their customers, enrich home life and build a more intelligent future.



Since 2003, SDMC has served over 300 customers and 100 million households around the world.



For more information, please visit ​https://en.sdmctech.com/ Shenzhen, China, November 20, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Operators are searching for a more efficient and cost-effective way to develop hybrid solutions that blend their pay-TV services with OTT content and apps, as they are under the pressure to increase consumer choice, reduce cost and speed up time to market.To address these challenges, SDMC is adopting Google’s common Broadcast Stack, to help pay-TV operators to deploy solutions faster and at scale across hybrid Android TV devices.What is the Common Broadcast Stack?The Android TV broadcast stack provided by Google is an essential component of hybrid boxes powered by Android TV, pre-integrating traditional broadcast streams, and all major CAS, with OTT services. Without it, operators need to take a very long time to custom integrate CAS capabilities into devices powered by Android TV before offerings can be brought to market.But now, the pre-integrated solution reduces fragmentation and complexity when building hybrid devices powered by Android TV, aiming to accelerate deployment of scale, reducing integration costs while ensuring seamless connectivity and premium entertainment experiences to users. It is also easier to maintain and provide a future-proof platform for operators to launch new business models.In addition to that, the common broadcast supports architecture and extensions for country-specific features, electronic program guides (EPG), playback, and recording, as well as IPTV and worldwide broadcast standards, including DVB-T/T2, DVB-C, DVB-S2, and ISDB-T.With such an extensive array of features, SDMC can quickly assist operators in merging traditional TV with OTT to deliver smart, modern TV experiences to their subscribers.About SDMCAs the global leader in the field of Digital TV, SDMC has established end-to-end solution advantages in Android TV / Linux devices, OTT / IoT platform and SaaS cloud services, helping operators worldwide deliver immersive video experience and rich entertainment services to their subscribers. Through close collaboration with ecosystem partners, SDMC creates lasting value for their customers, enrich home life and build a more intelligent future.Since 2003, SDMC has served over 300 customers and 100 million households around the world.For more information, please visit ​https://en.sdmctech.com/ Contact Information SDMC Technology Co., Ltd.

Marie Wang

+86 755 86018266



https://en.sdmctech.com/

Facebook and Twitter - #sdmctech



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SDMC Technology Co., Ltd.