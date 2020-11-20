Discover Innovative learning Journey Virtually at LED Expo Thailand + LIGHT ASEAN 2020

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Mex Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. Press Release

Bangkok, Thailand, November 20, 2020



Mr. Kitti Sukhumtanti, Vice President, the electrical and electronics unit of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) revealed that LED Expo Thailand, this year organized as "The Virtual Exhibition" offers the most suitable solution for our LED & smart lighting industry. Moreover, trade & travel restrictions have made it difficult for international suppliers to connect with buyers. Furthermore, the virtual exhibition also offers a learning platform with a series of webinars that will help the LED & Lighting Industry develop for sustainability.



To showcase innovative lighting & energy-saving solution, the LED Expo Thailand + LIGHT ASEAN 2020 edition allows exploring and learning the latest lighting & energy-saving solutions from 40 leading brands and companies across the world including W.I.P Electric, Tuya Smart, CG Lighting, Hive Korea, Unilux Korea & many more covering sectors such as Smart lighting, Factory lighting, Commercial lighting, Healthcare Lighting, and Solar.



Comprehensive informational sessions

Running alongside with the virtual exhibition will be series of webinars and product showcases, focusing on LED, Lighting & Energy savings as well as to address on how technology trend drives the transformation of LED & Lighting industry. Key topics include:

· Connected Lighting for A Future Workspace by Illuminating Engineering Thailand Association

· UV-C LED innovative disinfection solutions by W.I.P Electric

· Technological disruption with digital addressable lighting interface (DALI®) for lighting systems installation by Thai Electrical & Mechanical Contractor Association

· Robotic Lighting System Factory Innovation of the future by the Department of Industrial Works

· Smart and Connected Lighting Solution in No Time by Tuya Smart

· How does Covid19 affect urban lighting Strategy by Onga Artful Light

· Energy Efficiency & Digitalization by The Electrical and Electronics Association of Malaysia (TEAM)

· LEED & WELL Being Innovation by Signify Commercial & Thailand Green Building Institute

· UVC LEDs Improve & Simplify the production of UV germicidal Appliances by Kwality Photonics & LED Chip Indus P Ltd.

· New Frontiers in Smart Lighting by Nikkon Lighting

· The Past, Present, and Future of Architectural Lighting by Lighting Research & Design

· Latest trends in lighting Design by Klaasen Lighting Design and Lighting Design of Things



More than just an exhibition – LED Expo Thailand Virtual is the meeting point for the LED & lighting industry

The Virtual LED Expo Thailand+ ASEAN 2020 comprises 5 Broad Segments such as Intelligent Lighting Zone, LED Lighting ASEAN Forum, Lighting Demonstration, Lighting Design Zone & Beyond Saving Sustainability Zone. This segmentation is to provide a one-stop business and virtual knowledge platform as well as an E-market platform with live business opportunities to engage with potential customers and partners as well as collaborate on brand promotions. At this one-stop virtual platform, this is an exclusive opportunity to meet contractors, architects, developers, engineers, commercial and industrial building owners, LED and lighting professionals and traders, government, and state-owned enterprises

For more information about LED Expo Thailand + Light ASEAN 2020, please visit the website www.ledexpothailand.com.



Press enquiries:



Thailand enquiries

Mr. Yasintorn Nutrapun

Yasintornn@impact.co.th

+66 (0) 2 833 5302



About The Organizers :



MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. is an international exhibition company with a strong presence of over four decades in the advertising industry, over 20 years in publishing & 16 years in exhibitions. The company has produced more than 100 market-leading trade exhibitions for various segments in addition to publishing various magazines & advertising trade directories of repute. Successful exhibitions are conducted all over India, Dubai, Singapore and Thailand.



Anjali Srivastava

+91-11-46464848



https://ledexpothailand.com/virtual/



