StoneFly Inc. Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to StoneFly cloud storage to take advantage of the scalability, reliability, and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies.

Hayward, CA, November 20, 2020 --(



StoneFly cloud storage provides enterprise storage (SAN, NAS, and object) with a complete set of enterprise data services. StoneFly cloud storage enables users to combine S3 object and Azure Blob storage in the same cloud, allowing users to test out different environments in Microsoft Azure's secure cloud without having to manage multiple platforms. This makes StoneFly cloud storage suitable for DevOps, software testing, and production. Additionally, the enterprise cloud storage facilitates use cases such as file storage, collaboration and sharing, target storage for virtual machines (VMs), immutable backup and DR, meeting regulatory compliance, and more.



Furthermore, with advanced built-in data services, you can secure your workloads from ransomware and data loss using immutable snapshots, optimize storage consumption with deduplication and thin provisioning, keep data safe with encryption, set up cross-platform multi-vendor redundancy with sync and async replication, archive data for years in scalable petabyte-scale repositories, and the choice to store data across multiple clouds (no vendor lock-in) and locations; or at a centralized cloud storage.



“Whether it’s building a collaborative cloud environment using StoneFly NAS, running high-performance structured workloads in Azure with StoneFly iSCSI, storing data for years in S3 tiers, or all of the above, our cloud storage in Azure offers you a versatile solution that fits multiple use cases at every scale, starting from a few gigabytes to petabytes, and at a competitive price point,” said Mo Tahmasebi, founder and CEO of StoneFly.



“Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure,” said Sajan Parihar, Senior Director, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. “We’re happy to welcome StoneFly’s solution to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem.”



The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.



About StoneFly Inc.

About StoneFly Inc.

StoneFly Inc., headquartered in California, was founded to deliver upon the vision of simple and affordable storage optimization and disaster recovery protection through IP SAN solutions. StoneFly is a leading manufacturer of high-performance network-attached storage (NAS), storage area networks (SAN) – iSCSI systems, hyperconverged systems, and RAID systems. StoneFly's range of enterprise products also includes cloud storage solutions, cloud storage gateway solutions, and data migration services for enterprise workloads. Contact Information StoneFly, Inc.

Lilly Tahmasebi

+1-510-265-1616



https://stonefly.com



