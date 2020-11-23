Enhanced Intelligent OCR Service by Shufti Pro for Flawless Business Operations

Press Releases Shufti Pro Press Release

Shufti Pro has enhanced its OCR services. Optical Character Recognition is now integrated with artificial intelligence to make it more effective. Businesses can now utilize these services for seamless business operations.

Shufti Pro provides the answer by introducing its enhanced OCR technology integrated with Artificial intelligence. With the machine learning and language process, Shufti Pro provides an ultimate solution. It can extract text in 150+ different languages. Computer vision can extract data so accurately that no manual supervision is required. Pre-processing and Post-processing techniques help the Shufti Pro’s OCR engine to deeply analyze the text. With artificial intelligence, OCR can now understand the format and type of the document.



“We at Shufti Pro are always aiming to provide enhanced services. Our team of experts works tirelessly to provide a service that can benefit your business and meet all your requirements. By enhancing our intelligent OCR service, we are prepared to serve all your businesses’ needs. Businesses can eliminate their manual data entry procedure and have a truly seamless and effective experience with Shufti Pro’s artificially intelligent OCR service.” - Victor Fredung CEO of Shufti Pro



Shufti Pro aspires to make the marketplace secure with its services. Their team is deeply committed to providing businesses with enhanced solutions for smooth business operations. Financial institutions and online business platforms are safer thanks to Shufti Pro’s services. Now, these industries can have a seamless data entry operation and save millions due to intelligent OCR service with an accuracy rate of 90 percent.



About Shufti Pro

