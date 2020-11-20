Press Releases Bird Home Automation Press Release

Receive press releases from Bird Home Automation: By Email RSS Feeds: Configurator for DoorBird IP Intercoms

Create customized IP video door stations online.

San Francisco, CA, November 20, 2020 --(



Thanks to the augmented reality function, the intercom is visualized instantly at its installation location. Matching is possible by uploading a photo or live on the smartphone with camera switched on. The designed device can be saved, including a technical drawing, in order to continue the configuration at a later time. When the IP video door station is fully configured, the planning tool enables you to place the order. All DoorBird intercoms are manufactured by Bird Home Automation in Berlin, Germany.



About Bird Home Automation Group



The Bird Home Automation Group develops, produces and markets high-quality IP video door intercoms under the trademark “DoorBird” around the world. The company’s headquarters and production plant are located in Berlin, Germany, with a further office in San Francisco, USA. “DoorBird” stands for the combination of exclusive design with the most innovative IP technology in the field of door communication. The products are made from corrosion-resistant precious metals and manufactured in Germany according to the highest quality standards. For more information, visit www.doorbird.com. San Francisco, CA, November 20, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The new DoorBird configurator allows architects and installers to design and purchase customized IP intercoms online. The high-quality video door stations made of stainless steel can be designed with individual dimensions and various call buttons and modules, such as keypad or house number plate. A selection of more than 50 RAL colors and surface coatings is available. With each configuration step, a 3D image of the DoorBird door station appears together with price and delivery time.Thanks to the augmented reality function, the intercom is visualized instantly at its installation location. Matching is possible by uploading a photo or live on the smartphone with camera switched on. The designed device can be saved, including a technical drawing, in order to continue the configuration at a later time. When the IP video door station is fully configured, the planning tool enables you to place the order. All DoorBird intercoms are manufactured by Bird Home Automation in Berlin, Germany.About Bird Home Automation GroupThe Bird Home Automation Group develops, produces and markets high-quality IP video door intercoms under the trademark “DoorBird” around the world. The company’s headquarters and production plant are located in Berlin, Germany, with a further office in San Francisco, USA. “DoorBird” stands for the combination of exclusive design with the most innovative IP technology in the field of door communication. The products are made from corrosion-resistant precious metals and manufactured in Germany according to the highest quality standards. For more information, visit www.doorbird.com. Contact Information Bird Home Automation

Natalja Stseglova

+49 30 120 849 62



www.doorbird.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Bird Home Automation