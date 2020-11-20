Drew Gerard Wins Telgian Engineering & Consulting Top Gun Award

Press Releases Telgian Press Release

This full-service global engineering and risk mitigation consulting firm specializes in complex, multi-discipline public and private sector projects. TEC provides professional services related to the protection of people, property, information, and organizational mission against preventable losses. These include strategic/enterprise risk management, fire protection engineering, industrial security, environmental health and safety, emergency management, operations continuity consulting, and construction administration services. Phoenix, AZ, November 20, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Fire protection, life safety and security industry leader Telgian recently announced the recipients of the company’s annual Top Gun Awards. The winner for the Telgian Engineering & Consulting (TEC) business unit was Drew Gerard.Although the Top Gun Awards recognize top performing company sales for the year, “Drew Gerard does not just ‘make sales’,” explains Telgian Executive Chairman Russell Leavitt. “He does it the right way - with integrity and honor.”Gerard is the MidAtlantic Fire Protection Engineering Practice Leader for Telgian Engineering & Consulting. He is a registered Fire Protection Engineer in 20 states, as well as a Certified Fire Protection Specialist with over 12 years of experience. His fire protection and life safety expertise spans a wide array of sectors such as healthcare, educational, large retail, commercial, and industrial.“It’s an absolute honor to receive this recognition, but it is really a testament to the team of hard working professionals at Telgian Engineering & Consulting that I am privileged to represent,” says Gerard. “It is their commitment to our clients and delivering results when they need us the most, that allows me to make promises. So, thank you TEC associates!”About Telgian Engineering & ConsultingThis full-service global engineering and risk mitigation consulting firm specializes in complex, multi-discipline public and private sector projects. TEC provides professional services related to the protection of people, property, information, and organizational mission against preventable losses. These include strategic/enterprise risk management, fire protection engineering, industrial security, environmental health and safety, emergency management, operations continuity consulting, and construction administration services. Contact Information Telgian

