Offer.Monster - New CPA Offer Directory and Search Tool

Springfield, MA, November 20, 2020 --(



Offer Monster lists CPA, CPI, Pay per Call, CPC, and affiliate offers and provides a way to filter and search offers. The website is created to be as user-friendly as possible: fast, uncluttered, and easy to navigate.



Networks and advertisers can have their offers listed for free. By offering free listings, Offer Monster aims to become the largest offer directory. The plan is to monetize later by selling top positions and additional services.



Offers are updated once a week for free so that new offers are added on time, and there are no dead links or outdated offers. Networks have full control over their listings. They decide which offers get listed and can delist an offer at any time.



Offer Monster has a network list, too. All listed networks have at least one live offer. The live offer requirement is a way to ensure that there are no inactive networks listed on the site.



Offer Monster has already onboarded over 25 networks and welcomes comments and suggestions from both publishers and networks who have tried the service.



Maria Brenner

413-595-1133



https://offer.monster



