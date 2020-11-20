Toll Brothers Offers Move-in Ready Homes at Its Inspiration Community in Aurora

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Toll Brothers Colorado Press Release

Aurora, CO, November 20, 2020 --(



Toll Brothers at Inspiration has three quick-delivery homes available in its Jefferson Collection of homes and one quick-delivery home in its Broomfield Collection. These brand new homes are either move-in ready with stunning design collections that have been carefully chosen by a Toll Brothers Design Studio consultant, or nearing completion with final design selections available to be personalized by the home buyer.



Toll Brothers at Inspiration offers home buyers a choice of 16 stunning, single-family, open ranch floor plans across three home collections. Homes have covered back and front patios, and prices start in the mid-$400,000s. The community also boasts the exceptional convenience of being just 30 minutes to downtown Denver and Denver International Airport, and only moments away from major shopping and entertainment.



“Buyers love the ‘country feel’ of our Toll Brothers at Inspiration community while appreciating its proximity to the airport, dining, shopping and medical services,” said Mark Bailey, Toll Brothers Colorado Division President. “They also love our home designs because they combine luxury and function, giving them the comfort and space they need for entertaining, hobbies, and relaxation. We invite prospective home buyers to set up a virtual or in-person appointment with one of our sales consultants.”



Inspiration’s Hilltop Club features a wide variety of amenities for residents, including state-of-the-art fitness center, multi-purpose room, library, and large banquet/event room. Outdoor amenities include a hot tub, resort-style pool, barbecue, event lawn with a stage, and courts for tennis, bocce, and pickleball.



The Toll Brothers at Inspiration community is one mile south of the Gartrell Road interchange (exit 9) of E-470, bounded on the south by Inspiration Drive and on the north by the Heritage Eagle Bend Golf Club. The sales center is open from 10 am to 6 pm and is located at 8393 S. Winnipeg Ct., Aurora 80016. From E-470, take Exit 9 (Gartrell Road). Head south on South Gartrell Road 1-1/10 miles to Inspiration Lane. Turn right onto Inspiration Lane and travel 400 feet to South Winnipeg Court. Turn right onto South Winnipeg Court, and the sales center and models will be on the left.



For more information, visit TollBrothersAtInspiration.com or call 303-708-1856.



About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, an award-winning FORTUNE 500 company founded in 1967, embraces an unwavering commitment to quality and customer service. Toll Brothers is currently operating in 24 states nationwide and is a publicly owned company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: TOL).

