Builders Site Protection

DoorGuard Temporary Door Protection to be Used in PCL Construction’s Lot 15 Residence Hall on the Campus of UCLA


Builders Site Protection, a supplier of temporary surface protection products, is providing its DoorGuard commercial door protection to a new residence hall project on the campus of UCLA.

Bend, OR, November 20, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Builders Site Protection today announced that they will be providing DoorGuard temporary door protection for PCL Construction’s Lot 15 project. DoorGuard will be covering the interior front doors in this large residence hall commercial construction project.

DoorGuard is the leading temporary door protection system. Using the provided elastic bands, DoorGuard is able to securely attach to doors without using any potentially damaging adhesives, and allows the door to remain functional while DoorGuard is in use. Numerous variations and sizes of DoorGuard are available, capable of protecting everything from standard 3’0” x 7’0” doors to a large 4’0” x 8’0” door – and custom sizes in between.

The Lot 15 residence hall is an all-new student housing project located on the campus of UCLA in Westwood, California. Spanning two separate eight story buildings, this new facility will house 1,781 undergraduate students within its 341,000 square foot area. Lot 15 is being built by PCL Construction, and is slated for completion in 2021.

For more information about Builders Site Protection’s surface protection and dust control products please call Steven Mullen-Ley at (541) 633-7793, email Steven at sales@buildsitepro.com, or visit Builders Site Protection’s website at www.buildsitepro.com.

Builders Site Protection is a woman-owned provider of surface protection, dust control, and lead containment supplies. President and C.E.O. Patricia Mullen founded the company to manufacture environmentally-friendly alternatives to the limited selection of surface protection products available for the construction trades. Builders Site Protection is a certified woman owned and emerging small business (WBE/ESB) committed to providing superior products and unparalleled customer service. For more information, visit their website at www.buildsitepro.com.
Contact Information
Builders Site Protection
Steven Mullen-Ley
541-633-7793
Contact
www.buildsitepro.com
Visit the Builders Site Protection Blog: www.buildsitepro.blogspot.com

