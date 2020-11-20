Press Releases SDMC Technology Co., Ltd. Press Release

Receive press releases from SDMC Technology Co., Ltd.: By Email RSS Feeds: SDMC and Minerva Networks Complete Android TV Integration

The flexible solution supports multiple network types, including multicast and is being deployed by E-Networks of Guyana, Comteco in Bolivia, and Dhiraagu in the Maldives

San Jose, CA, November 20, 2020 --(



“Most operators have multiple types of networks including DSL, fiber to the home, fixed wireless, QUAM, and mobile and Minerva along with SDMC can work with all of these network types,” said Randy Osborne, SVP of Worldwide Sales, Minerva Networks. “This flexibility gives operators the ability to launch sooner and avoid having to deploy a new network infrastructure to support a modern TV service. It's less complex and more efficient for operators because they can do network migration at their own speed without causing delays to the TV service rollout.”



When paired with the Minerva 10 platform, SDMC STB’s becomes part of a turnkey platform that offers a full range of television functionality including catch-up TV, restart TV, personal video recording, recommendations and binge watching.



“We understand operators have a number of business and technical constraints they have to work with when upgrading their video offerings,” said Laurence Yan, SVP of Worldwide Sales, SDMC. “As first movers on multicast with Minerva on Android TV, we are excited to be working with a partner with a large subscriber base and extensive experience deploying across all types of networks.”



About Minerva Networks



Minerva is the leading provider of management platforms for the delivery of next-generation television services. Over 300 operators worldwide have deployed Minerva’s solutions to power advanced entertainment services that delight millions of subscribers. Minerva enables operators and content providers to transform their video offerings and deliver unique experiences anywhere and on any device. For more information, please visit www.minervanetworks.com



About SDMC



As the global leader in the field of Digital TV, SDMC has established end-to-end solution advantages in Android TV / Linux devices, OTT / IoT platform and SaaS cloud services, helping operators worldwide deliver immersive video experience and rich entertainment services to their subscribers.



Through close collaboration with ecosystem partners, SDMC creates lasting value for their customers, enrich home life and build a more intelligent future.



Since 2003, SDMC has served over 300 customers and 100 million households around the world. For more information, please visit https://en.sdmctech.com/ San Jose, CA, November 20, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Minerva Networks, the leading provider of management platforms for the delivery of advanced television services, and SDMC, the global leader in the field of Digital TV, today announced that they have completed the integration of an Android TV based solution for pay-TV operators. The new solution uniquely supports Android TV deployments across all network streaming types, including multicast for operators who might be bandwidth limited. Recent deployments include E-Networks of Guyana, Comteco in Bolivia, and Dhiraagu in the Maldives.“Most operators have multiple types of networks including DSL, fiber to the home, fixed wireless, QUAM, and mobile and Minerva along with SDMC can work with all of these network types,” said Randy Osborne, SVP of Worldwide Sales, Minerva Networks. “This flexibility gives operators the ability to launch sooner and avoid having to deploy a new network infrastructure to support a modern TV service. It's less complex and more efficient for operators because they can do network migration at their own speed without causing delays to the TV service rollout.”When paired with the Minerva 10 platform, SDMC STB’s becomes part of a turnkey platform that offers a full range of television functionality including catch-up TV, restart TV, personal video recording, recommendations and binge watching.“We understand operators have a number of business and technical constraints they have to work with when upgrading their video offerings,” said Laurence Yan, SVP of Worldwide Sales, SDMC. “As first movers on multicast with Minerva on Android TV, we are excited to be working with a partner with a large subscriber base and extensive experience deploying across all types of networks.”About Minerva NetworksMinerva is the leading provider of management platforms for the delivery of next-generation television services. Over 300 operators worldwide have deployed Minerva’s solutions to power advanced entertainment services that delight millions of subscribers. Minerva enables operators and content providers to transform their video offerings and deliver unique experiences anywhere and on any device. For more information, please visit www.minervanetworks.comAbout SDMCAs the global leader in the field of Digital TV, SDMC has established end-to-end solution advantages in Android TV / Linux devices, OTT / IoT platform and SaaS cloud services, helping operators worldwide deliver immersive video experience and rich entertainment services to their subscribers.Through close collaboration with ecosystem partners, SDMC creates lasting value for their customers, enrich home life and build a more intelligent future.Since 2003, SDMC has served over 300 customers and 100 million households around the world. For more information, please visit https://en.sdmctech.com/ Contact Information SDMC Technology Co., Ltd.

Marie Wang

+86 755 86018266



https://en.sdmctech.com/

Facebook and Twitter #sdmctech



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SDMC Technology Co., Ltd.