West Coast Aerial Photography Completes Aerial Documentation of SoFi Stadium Construction

West Coast Aerial Photography successfully completes aerial photography documenting construction of the newly completed SoFi Stadium at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, California.

Los Angeles, CA, November 20, 2020 --(



“Watching the Hollywood Park Racetrack evolve into one of the most modern, high-tech stadiums was an incredible experience,” said Mark Holtzman, President of West Coast Aerial Photography, Inc. “Every month I would look forward to seeing the progress and trying to figure out what the completed stadium was going to look like. This was a massive construction project that I was able to observe and document from the best seat in the house!”



With an expandable capacity exceeding 100,000 guests, the SoFi Stadium will be used to host a variety of major events, including NFL games for the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, Super Bowl LVI, LA Bowl, WrestleMania, College Football Playoff National Championship in 2023, and opening and closing ceremonies, in addition to soccer and archery events, at the 2028 Summer Olympics.



Turner Construction and AECOM Hunt JV oversaw the construction of the stadium, which was designed by the HKS, Inc. architecture firm, and is owned by StadCO LA and Hollywood Park Land Company. The nearly 300-acre Hollywood Park site will continue to be developed, adding office, retail, living, entertainment, and live-performance spaces to the entertainment complex, in addition to the SoFi Stadium.



About West Coast Aerial Photography, Inc.

West Coast Aerial Photography, Inc. is a father-son aerial photography company created by Mark Holtzman in 2000. A combination of Mr. Holtzman's passion for aviation and photography, West Coast Aerial Photography prides itself on catering to each client's individual needs and concerns. Delivering high-resolution oblique and vertical aerial imagery, West Coast Aerial Photography can be seen in various domestic and international publications.



