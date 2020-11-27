Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases DRmare Software Press Release

Receive press releases from DRmare Software: By Email RSS Feeds: DRmare's 2020 Thanksgiving & Black Friday – Free Giveaway & Special Offers

DRmare Software, an innovative multimedia solution provider, rolls out its 2020 Thanksgiving & Black Friday party for its main products at free and at big special offers. This promotion will not come to an end until Dec 2nd, 2020.

Huntington Beach, CA, November 27, 2020 --(



During the promotion season, any customer can directly get a free and heart-warming Thanksgiving gift – Audio Capture. Or use the discount link to purchase and get DRmare single products like Audio Converter, Tidal Music Converter, M4V Converter and Spotify Music Converter at up to 45% off discount. Besides, customers can also get special bundles to save more at even up to 60% off.



This promotion is divided into the following three parts:



Get a Free Audio Capture as a Thanksgiving Gift

In this part, any customer can get a free Audio Capture by sharing DRmare’s Thanksgiving sales page to their Facebook and Twitter account.

This tool can help users download Thanksgiving songs from multiple sources on their computers. And it can convert the audios to plain audio formats with high quality so that users can stream anywhere and anytime.

Get Up to 45% Off for Special Singles

There are four other singles that DRmare offers in the Thanksgiving sales party. Users can enjoy up to 45% discount off to buy them directly via the "Buy Now" button.

These tools can convert and save Thanksgiving movies and music from Spotify, Tidal, Apple Music, iTunes to common audios and movies, so that users can enjoy the Thanksgiving movies and music on any devices and platforms with their families with ease.

Get Bundles to Save More Budgets - Up to 60% Off

To meet different requirements of different customers and help save more budgets, DRmare also offers four special bundles at up to 60% off.



These bundles can help users enjoy both music and movies, or listen to audio files from Spotify, Apple Music, or both.



“To thanks our old customers and welcome new users, we roll out this big sale promotion for our powerful products,” said Dave, the Sales Manager of DRmare Software. “And here, we sincerely hope our customers can enjoy themselves with these tools in this special Thanksgiving holiday season,” Dave added.



For more details, please visit the promotion page online and pick up the desired software: https://www.drmare.com/special/thanksgiving-sales/.



About DRmare Software

DRmare Software is a leading software developer in the multimedia industry, which focuses on video and audio encoding and recording technology. Until now, it has developed and created lots of professional and excellent video converter, music converter and audio capture, which can download and convert iTunes movies, Spotify Music, Tidal Music, Apple Music, etc. to MP4, MP3, AAC and other common audio formats. With these products, it will make digital life more convenient and let everyone enjoy digital multimedia life easier.



Bob Wilson

16701 Beach Blvd.

Huntington Beach, CA,92647

Dave Jones

862-322-8786



www.drmare.com



