RareXports' Vinyl Sales Explode During COVID-19

Vinyl record specialty vendor RareXports has surpassed its Bluechip-grade vinyl sales in the third quarter.

The company's website is: https://rarexports.com Halmstad, Sweden, November 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- As traditional assets plummet, more and more investors are flocking to alternative investments. Vinyl records and collectibles have proven to surpass stocks, currencies and even crypto-currencies the past 5 years. With ROI’s of more than 200%, certain segments of collectible vinyl records make for great portfolio additions for maximum diversification. This has been supported by recent financial studies and findings.As traditional markets are projected to become increasingly unstable during 2021, investors are advised to seek new safe havens for their assets. With both pop-culture items slowly moving into the area of archival-grade cultural artifacts and vinyl coming of age as vehicles of value, a well-ordered record collection proves to be a sound investment for many people.As the far-east slowly amasses the Middle Class comfort required to indulge in new types of investment, a whole new market segment is opening up. RareXports offers its clients both buying and selling opportunities in such new markets. This service is highly beneficial in a market where bid and ask prices tend to be marred by wide spreads and liquidity can low.RareXports specializes in providing its clients with records that steadily increase in value. The company offers extensive advisory plans for investors seeking portfolio diversification. The company’s client base has grown exponentially since the Covid-19 crisis stuck with hundreds of investors seeking both advise and starting plans on how to purchase vinyl as investments.With its roots dating back to 2007, RareXports has ample experience in the field of collectibles and offers the best services available worldwide.The company's website is: https://rarexports.com Contact Information RareXports

Ole Svensson

+46 (0) 31 753 96 82



https://rarexports.com



