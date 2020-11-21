XCD to Deliver Employee Relationship Management for Leading Healthcare Supplier

Press Releases XCD Press Release

Bristol, United Kingdom, November 21, 2020 --(



Synergy LMS, a leading UK provider of linen services to the healthcare sector, predominantly the NHS, has chosen XCD to deliver their cloud HR & Payroll systems.



After a series of acquisitions, the Synergy LMS workforce has grown to over 1,000 people - across various locations, operating several HR & Payroll processes – necessitating a consolidation of people systems and processes.



As existing users of the worlds most popular business cloud platform, Salesforce, Synergy LMS wanted to implement a system that would integrate seamlessly with their existing cloud systems.



The onset of 2020’s Covid-19 crisis only underlined the need for secure, reliable system that would allow them to leverage their existing Salesforce skills.



XCD, built on Salesforce and offering world-leading, single solution HR & Payroll, is a natural choice.



Key requirements:



Implement paperless processing

Reduce admin across HR and Payroll

Introduce self-service systems

Free up time for teams to drive strategic value

The flexibility to serve multiple locations and role types



Gemma Paterson, Head of Group HR, Synergy LMS said: “COVID-19 made us realise how much we needed a solution like XCD. We are keen users of Salesforce, so to be able to bring our employee management systems onto a platform we already know so well is a huge benefit for our people and our business.”



Simon Fowler, CEO, XCD said: “This year has demonstrated to many businesses the value of remotely accessible, cloud-delivered HR software across virtually every sector. We are excited to welcome Synergy LMS to the XCD Community and look forward to supporting their business and their people.”



About XCD – www.peoplexcd.com



Rachel Mudd

0800 0432923



https://peoplexcd.com



