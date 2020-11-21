Christians Against Poverty Brings HR & Payroll Onto the Salesforce Cloud with XCD

Press Releases XCD Press Release

Bristol, United Kingdom, November 21, 2020 --(



CAP provides award winning debt counselling and runs community groups to support families and individuals in financial strife. By equipping and empowering local churches to reach out on their doorsteps, they offer life-changing support to tens of thousands of people every year.



To do this, they need to attract and engage passionate employees and volunteers. And their search for a HR & Payroll software partner to help them achieve this brought them to XCD.



Key objectives for the project:

· Support CAP’s drive to recruit high quality individuals

· Implement self-service to boost engagement and empowerment

· Eliminate time consuming manual processes and cash expenses payments

· Extend the charity’s training offer to their volunteer community



The CAP team also wanted to ensure interoperability between business systems, and as existing users of Salesforce, they recognised the benefits in implementing an HR & Payroll software system built on the same platform.



XCD is built on and powered by Salesforce, the world’s most popular business cloud, and will allow CAP to further capitalise on their Salesforce investment. Remotely accessible HR & Payroll has become a priority for many organisations during the COVID-19 crisis.



Anna Haldane, Project Manager at CAP said: “Our investment in Salesforce, and now XCD, gives us a sophisticated cloud technology platform with the flexibility to run different parts of our organisation in a simple, joined up way, and we’re excited about what we can achieve.”



Simon Fowler, CEO at XCD said: "The last few months have demonstrated the value of cloud-delivered HR & Payroll software to organisations across every sector. Particularly in charitable organisations, however, where employee and volunteer engagement will be crucial to weathering the recession. We're excited to have welcomed CAP to the XCD Community and look forward to supporting their important work."



About XCD – www.peoplexcd.com



