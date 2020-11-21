Explore & Compare Executive Education Courses with Jigserv Digital Executive Learning

Press Releases Jigserv Digital Private Limited Press Release

Mumbai, India, November 21, 2020 --(



With the advent of technologies to facilitate the “Live Online” Classes, there is a plethora of great Executive Programs from Top Global Higher Education Institutions, now accessible to the Executives and Business Professionals in India. So much so, that the Execs are spoilt for choice and find it difficult to confidently choose the program best suited for their learning needs.



Developed by Jigserv Digital, a Digital Marketing company working in the executive education domain, Jigserv Digital Executive Learning Platform is the first of its kind, Vertical Search platform in India to explore executive education courses. With a comprehensive listing of Exec Programs and One-click Comparisons, the platform aims to help executives choose the right course amidst the plethora of offerings in the market.



Jigserv Digital Executive Learning’s Program Counsellors help Executives / Prospective Participants in selecting the programs most suited for their learning needs. The platform’s User Forum plays an important role in bringing executives together to discuss their learning needs, learnings, courses, and ideas.



According to Jigserv Digital’s founder Vinay Krishna: “When most executives think of going back to school they think of an executive MBA. But, not many professionals are aware of the idea of Executive Education courses, which are far more specialized, detailed, and take into account the work experience and organizational context of participants.”



About Jigserv Digital:

