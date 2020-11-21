SideDoor Launches Tool That Puts Interior Designers Back in Control of Their Business

Press Releases SideDoor Press Release

“Designers are tastemakers—then they get circumnavigated and shopped. That shouldn't be the case.” - Lynsey Humphrey founder of SideDoor



SideDoor offers a free, simplified way for Interior Designers to become more profitable and a centralized way for brands to cater to this sought after repeat buyer.



How else are interior designers supposed to scale their businesses when there are only so many billable hours in a day? Another question, why should billion $ marketplaces make all the profit off of their taste and selections? Designer’s can't stop them from targeting their clients but now they can give their clients a way to check out on their websites and social media instead.



Affiliate programs pay 2-5% and take their customer away from their site and brand. The average commission on SideDoor is 31% and the designer no longer get’s cut out. SideDoor has a password protected, designers only website and sales tool for qualifying designers. Designers can request access at onsidedoor.com and immediately start sharing and showcasing their curations online with their clients and fans.



“It’s really big for my business—a game-changer. Typically, I would give clients a shopping list that was all retail. There are retailers out there who sell trade product, but the retailers are the ones who’d get the commission.” - Peggy Haddad member of SideDoor



A new digital baseline has been set in home furnishings and everything and everyone is moving online. How are designers supposed to monetize their taste online? Now there’s a way.



Contact



The ASID says Interior Designers specify $74 Billion dollars worth of product annually but as everything and everyone goes online they are getting marginalized and can no longer make money on the products they select. This group of 60K or so influencers and tastemakers has been the unpaid sales force for brands and manufacturers for decades. Now as brands have moved online and are selling direct - it's never been harder for designers to make money with their taste.

"Designers are tastemakers—then they get circumnavigated and shopped. That shouldn't be the case." - Lynsey Humphrey founder of SideDoor

SideDoor offers a free, simplified way for Interior Designers to become more profitable and a centralized way for brands to cater to this sought after repeat buyer.

How else are interior designers supposed to scale their businesses when there are only so many billable hours in a day? Another question, why should billion $ marketplaces make all the profit off of their taste and selections? Designer's can't stop them from targeting their clients but now they can give their clients a way to check out on their websites and social media instead.

Affiliate programs pay 2-5% and take their customer away from their site and brand. The average commission on SideDoor is 31% and the designer no longer get's cut out. SideDoor has a password protected, designers only website and sales tool for qualifying designers. Designers can request access at onsidedoor.com and immediately start sharing and showcasing their curations online with their clients and fans.

"It's really big for my business—a game-changer. Typically, I would give clients a shopping list that was all retail. There are retailers out there who sell trade product, but the retailers are the ones who'd get the commission." - Peggy Haddad member of SideDoor

A new digital baseline has been set in home furnishings and everything and everyone is moving online. How are designers supposed to monetize their taste online? Now there's a way.

Contact Chad@onsidedoor.com for more info on how we're helping designers earn 30% more.

Most interior designers struggle to monetize their businesses so SideDoor created a free sales tool that allows them to showcase their taste and skill for curation and make money on their own websites and social media.

Contact Information
SideDoor
Chad Smith
980-349-6285
www.onsidedoor.com

Chad Smith

980-349-6285



www.onsidedoor.com



