Wisdom Events Launches Its Second Virtual Global Maritime Week on 20 and 21 January 2021

)-- Early Bird registration until 30 November 2020.
The Global Maritime Week 2021 includes:
- 2nd Global Arctic Shipping Summit: bringing together well-known high-experts and specialists from governmental transport associations, shipping companies, and leading service providers, who believe that Arctic shipping is the key to growth in the ocean.
- 6th International Green & Smart Shipping Summit: maritime experts and policymakers will delve into debates on alternative fuels, green port initiatives, and the importance of digitalization for efficient and environmentally conscious ship operations.
- 2nd World Maritime Port Summit: advancing port technology and digitalisation to create a stronger, more sustainable business. Speakers from different ports of the world will come together to bring most interesting case studies.
Key reasons to attend:
- Over 40 expert speakers already confirmed.
- Individual presentations, case studies and panel discussions on developments in digitalisation and technology.
- The sustainability agenda will be present more than ever.
- Latest challenges, developments and opportunities in the industry to be covered.
- Networking opportunities.
Confirmed speakers include:
- Jan Hoffmann, Chief, Trade Logistics Branch, Division on Technology and Logistics, UNCTAD
- Piet Opstaele, Innovation Lead, Manager Innovation Enablement, Port of Antwerp
- Jordi Torrent, Head of Strategy, Port de Barcelona
- Paul Altena, Manager, European Maritime Policy, Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) Europe
- Valeria Mangiarotti, Director of Sustainability and Environmental Issues, MedCruise
- Jussi Vaahtikari, Captain M/V Haaga, ESL Shipping
- Mira Juola, Finance & Port Digitalization, Port of Oulu
- Keld Qvistgaard, Senior Ice Advisor, DMI Greenland Ice Service
- Lucienne Damm, Senior Environmental Manager, TUI
Early bird until 30 November 2020. Full information and bookings at the Wisdom Events website.