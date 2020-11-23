Wisdom Events Launches Its Second Virtual Global Maritime Week on 20 and 21 January 2021

Following the success of its first Maritime Week in September 2020, Wisdom Events is pleased to organise the second edition of the Global Maritime Week which in 2021 will hold three summits in one. There is only one week left for early bird registration.

London, United Kingdom, November 23, 2020 --(



The Global Maritime Week 2021 includes:



- 2nd Global Arctic Shipping Summit: bringing together well-known high-experts and specialists from governmental transport associations, shipping companies, and leading service providers, who believe that Arctic shipping is the key to growth in the ocean.



- 6th International Green & Smart Shipping Summit: maritime experts and policymakers will delve into debates on alternative fuels, green port initiatives, and the importance of digitalization for efficient and environmentally conscious ship operations.



- 2nd World Maritime Port Summit: advancing port technology and digitalisation to create a stronger, more sustainable business. Speakers from different ports of the world will come together to bring most interesting case studies.



Key reasons to attend:



- Over 40 expert speakers already confirmed.

- Individual presentations, case studies and panel discussions on developments in digitalisation and technology.

- The sustainability agenda will be present more than ever.

- Latest challenges, developments and opportunities in the industry to be covered.

- Networking opportunities.



Confirmed speakers include:



- Jan Hoffmann, Chief, Trade Logistics Branch, Division on Technology and Logistics, UNCTAD

- Piet Opstaele, Innovation Lead, Manager Innovation Enablement, Port of Antwerp

- Jordi Torrent, Head of Strategy, Port de Barcelona

- Paul Altena, Manager, European Maritime Policy, Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) Europe

- Valeria Mangiarotti, Director of Sustainability and Environmental Issues, MedCruise

- Jussi Vaahtikari, Captain M/V Haaga, ESL Shipping

- Mira Juola, Finance & Port Digitalization, Port of Oulu

- Keld Qvistgaard, Senior Ice Advisor, DMI Greenland Ice Service

- Lucienne Damm, Senior Environmental Manager, TUI



Early bird until 30 November 2020. Full information and bookings at the Wisdom Events website. London, United Kingdom, November 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Early Bird registration until 30 November 2020.The Global Maritime Week 2021 includes:- 2nd Global Arctic Shipping Summit: bringing together well-known high-experts and specialists from governmental transport associations, shipping companies, and leading service providers, who believe that Arctic shipping is the key to growth in the ocean.- 6th International Green & Smart Shipping Summit: maritime experts and policymakers will delve into debates on alternative fuels, green port initiatives, and the importance of digitalization for efficient and environmentally conscious ship operations.- 2nd World Maritime Port Summit: advancing port technology and digitalisation to create a stronger, more sustainable business. Speakers from different ports of the world will come together to bring most interesting case studies.Key reasons to attend:- Over 40 expert speakers already confirmed.- Individual presentations, case studies and panel discussions on developments in digitalisation and technology.- The sustainability agenda will be present more than ever.- Latest challenges, developments and opportunities in the industry to be covered.- Networking opportunities.Confirmed speakers include:- Jan Hoffmann, Chief, Trade Logistics Branch, Division on Technology and Logistics, UNCTAD- Piet Opstaele, Innovation Lead, Manager Innovation Enablement, Port of Antwerp- Jordi Torrent, Head of Strategy, Port de Barcelona- Paul Altena, Manager, European Maritime Policy, Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) Europe- Valeria Mangiarotti, Director of Sustainability and Environmental Issues, MedCruise- Jussi Vaahtikari, Captain M/V Haaga, ESL Shipping- Mira Juola, Finance & Port Digitalization, Port of Oulu- Keld Qvistgaard, Senior Ice Advisor, DMI Greenland Ice Service- Lucienne Damm, Senior Environmental Manager, TUIEarly bird until 30 November 2020. Full information and bookings at the Wisdom Events website.