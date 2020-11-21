Press Releases Private Placement Markets Press Release

Receive press releases from Private Placement Markets: By Email RSS Feeds: Private Placement Markets to Open a Restaurant & Nightclub Venture Capital Division

Steve Muehler today announced that the Private Placement Markets is opening a Venture Capital Division solely focused on Restaurants and Nightclubs.

Los Angeles, CA, November 21, 2020 --(



Steve Muehler stated, “Just in the United States, the restaurant industry alone was projected at $899 Billion (USD) in sales for 2020 (National Restaurant Association), and that approximately 995 of the restaurants in the United States being small family-owned businesses with fewer than 50 employees. It is anticipated that the Pandemic cost the sector $240 Billion (USD), and approximately 75% of restaurants nationwide say it is unlikely that their establishments will be profitable within the next six months. We are confident with vaccines no longer on the horizon, but now here, and with advancements in testing and therapeutics, the restaurant industry is merely months away from a massive revival and many of these businesses just need a lifeline to get from January into the Summer of 2021 and we believe we can be a joint venture partner for just that.”



Private Placement Markets, the owner and operator of the Private Placement Debt Markets, originates, underwrites and services commercial real estate loans for commercial properties throughout the United States, and in select international locations. Private Placement Markets, through the CREABC Market and the CMFABC Market, is able to offer flexible solutions for financing commercial income producing real estate, using a “common sense approach of financing that allows Private Placement Markets to offer flexible commercial real estate financing options to meet the unique need of real estate investors in today’s market.”



To learn more about the Private Placement Portfolio of Companies, visit:

· Private Placement Markets Securities: https://www.PPMSecurities.com

· Private Placement Debt Markets: https://www.PPMDebt.com

· Private Placement Equity Markets: https://www.PPMEquity.com

· Private Placement Markets – Real Estate Loans: https://www.PPMLoans.com

· EquityLock Residential: https://www.EquityLockResidenital.com

· EquityLock Commercial: https://www.EquityLockCommercial.com



Additional Online Resources:

About Mr. Steve Muehler, Founder & Senior Managing Member:

Personal Site: http://www.SteveMuehler.com

Personal Site: www.StevenMuehler.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/steve-muehler-819a056a/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/stevenjmuehler

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/steve.muehler

Crunchbase: https://www.crunchbase.com/person/steven-muehler

AngelCo: https://angel.co/u/steve-muehler



All trademarks and service marks are the property of the respective parties.



News source: Private Placement Markets, LLC (a Delaware Limited Liability Company) & Mr. Steve Muehler Los Angeles, CA, November 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Steve Muehler, Founder and Senior Managing Member of the Private Placement Markets, today announced that the Firm has started the process of launching a Venture Capital Division solely focused on Restaurants and Nightclub ventures.Steve Muehler stated, “Just in the United States, the restaurant industry alone was projected at $899 Billion (USD) in sales for 2020 (National Restaurant Association), and that approximately 995 of the restaurants in the United States being small family-owned businesses with fewer than 50 employees. It is anticipated that the Pandemic cost the sector $240 Billion (USD), and approximately 75% of restaurants nationwide say it is unlikely that their establishments will be profitable within the next six months. We are confident with vaccines no longer on the horizon, but now here, and with advancements in testing and therapeutics, the restaurant industry is merely months away from a massive revival and many of these businesses just need a lifeline to get from January into the Summer of 2021 and we believe we can be a joint venture partner for just that.”Private Placement Markets, the owner and operator of the Private Placement Debt Markets, originates, underwrites and services commercial real estate loans for commercial properties throughout the United States, and in select international locations. Private Placement Markets, through the CREABC Market and the CMFABC Market, is able to offer flexible solutions for financing commercial income producing real estate, using a “common sense approach of financing that allows Private Placement Markets to offer flexible commercial real estate financing options to meet the unique need of real estate investors in today’s market.”To learn more about the Private Placement Portfolio of Companies, visit:· Private Placement Markets Securities: https://www.PPMSecurities.com· Private Placement Debt Markets: https://www.PPMDebt.com· Private Placement Equity Markets: https://www.PPMEquity.com· Private Placement Markets – Real Estate Loans: https://www.PPMLoans.com· EquityLock Residential: https://www.EquityLockResidenital.com· EquityLock Commercial: https://www.EquityLockCommercial.comAdditional Online Resources:About Mr. Steve Muehler, Founder & Senior Managing Member:Personal Site: http://www.SteveMuehler.comPersonal Site: www.StevenMuehler.comLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/steve-muehler-819a056a/Twitter: https://twitter.com/stevenjmuehlerFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/steve.muehlerCrunchbase: https://www.crunchbase.com/person/steven-muehlerAngelCo: https://angel.co/u/steve-muehlerAll trademarks and service marks are the property of the respective parties.News source: Private Placement Markets, LLC (a Delaware Limited Liability Company) & Mr. Steve Muehler Contact Information Private Placement Markets

Steve Muehler, Senior Managing Member

877-259-8066



www.PPMSecurities.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Private Placement Markets