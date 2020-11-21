Complimentary Tickets for Online Master Classes with Stars of The Philadelphia Orchestra

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Philadelphia International Music Festival Press Release

All PIMF virtual interactive Master Classes are complimentary through Spring 2021.

Philadelphia, PA, November 21, 2020 --(



“We have a lot of confidence and even more hope that our students and faculty will be playing together, in person at this time next year,” says PIMF President Sandy Marcucci. “But we recognize that there are months ahead of us where concert halls and music rooms will still be closed, and musicians and audience will be able to connect most safely on a virtual platform.



“For the sake of the hundreds of talented music students we serve and those that love the music they make, we’ve decided to offer our entire schedule of online Master Classes free of charge, to relieve some of the economic pressures on the viewers and provide a supportive audience for young artists who are working so hard toward the day they can hear the applause again.”



Music students from around the world audition for the prestigious PIMF series, many shifting their schedules to perform in the middle of the night to receive analysis and constructive criticism from one of the world-famous Fabulous Philadelphians on PIMF’s faculty, along with supportive running commentary from viewers in real time. Audience members are also able to pose questions.



All Master Classes take place at 7:00pm EST. The schedule includes the following members of The Philadelphia Orchestra:



November 20th: Jeffrey Lang, Associate Principal Horn

December 11th: Kerri Ryan, Assistant Principal Viola

February 25th: Erina Yashima, Assistant Conductor (all instruments class)

March 25th (2021): Dara Morales, Assistant Principal Second Violin

April 29th: Nathaniel West, Acting Assistant Principal Bass

May 13th: Boris Allakhverdyan, Principal Clarinet, Los Angeles Philharmonic



The link to register is https://virtualmusiccamp.org/complimentary-master-class/



PIMF is offering exceptional Winter Break virtual instructional opportunities through the all instruments Winter Solo Performance Camps December 28, 2020 - January 3, 2021 for advanced student musicians ages 13-19 who are preparing for upcoming auditions or solo performances, or who just want to spend an intense week of solo performance studies with members of The Philadelphia Orchestra. Additionally, the Clarinet Intensive January 4 - 8th, 2021 offers musicians ages 18-25 a week of intense training in a studio setting (six students) with Ricardo Morales, Principal Clarinet, The Philadelphia Orchestra.



About The Philadelphia International Music Festival:

The Philadelphia International Music Festival (PIMF) is a summer music program directed by Kimberly Fisher, Principal Second Violin of The Philadelphia Orchestra, offering student musicians from around the world the unique opportunity of spending one, two, or four weeks immersed in music education and performance training with members of the world-renowned Philadelphia Orchestra, traditionally on the campus of Bryn Mawr College but this year online at VirtualMusicCamp.org.



Since March, PIMF’s new platform PIMFOnline.org has been filling the training void for social-distancing music students with Master Classes taught by PIMF Artistic Director Kimberly Fisher, Principal Second Violin of The Philadelphia Orchestra; by Ricardo Morales, Principal Clarinet of The Philadelphia Orchestra; by Boris Allakverdyan, Principal Clarinet of the Los Angeles Philharmonic; as well as group and individual lessons and supervised online practice rooms taught and overseen by members of PIMF’s world-class faculty.



Jacob Heil

856-875-6816



PIMFOnline.org



