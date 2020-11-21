Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Light Of The Moon Publishing Press Release

Receive press releases from Light Of The Moon Publishing: By Email RSS Feeds: Light Of The Moon Publishing Releases New Paperback of G.W. Mullins Folklore Book “Lost Tales Of The Native American Indians Vol. 2”

G.W. Mullins, author of the best-selling “The Native American StoryBook” and “Sioux Legends Of The Lakota, Dakota, And Nakota Indians” returns with this release “Lost Tales Of The Native American Indians Volume Two” the second book of a series. Light Of The Moon Publishing has released this book which features lost stories of the Native Americans, with original art by award winning artist C.L. Hause. Contained in 224 pages, this book is a huge collection of Native American history.

New York, NY, November 21, 2020 --(



Included in this anthology are: The Unseen Helpers, The Maiden Who Became A Bear, The Origin Of Death, Hummingbird Has Food, The Beaver Medicine, Salt Woman Is Refused Food. Heluta Plants The Deer, The Son Of The Sun, The Two Gods And The Two Maidens, Arrow Youth, Arrow Boy Triumphs Over His Mockers, Hatcinoñdoñ's Escape From The Cherokee, Corncob Boy, The Buffalo Rock, The Wife Who Was Cast Out By Her Husband, The Mother Who Mourned For Her Daughter, When The Coyote Married The Maiden, The Orphan And The Origin Of Corn, The Hunter And His Dogs, The Task Of Rabbit, Hemp-carrier, The Origin Of Tobacco, The Water People, Origin Of The Alabama Indians, The Swinging Grapevines, The Monster Demon, Big Man-Eater And The Persimmon Tree, The Men Who Went To The Sky, Adventures With Supernatural Beings, The Man And The Ghost, The Seneca Peacemakers, The Faithful Lovers, The Rabbit And The Bear With Flint Body, Story Of The Lost Wife, Legend Of Standing Rock, Story Of The Peace Pipe, The Shawano Wars, The False Warriors Of Chilhowee, The Dog And The Stick, The War Medicine, and many more.



G.W. Mullins is an Author, Photographer, and Entrepreneur of Native American / Cherokee descent. He has been a published author for over 10 years. His writing has focused on the paranormal and Native American studies.



Mullins has released several books on the history/stories/fables of the Native American Indians. Among his books are the extremely successful “Star People, Sky Gods and Other Tales of the Native American Indians,” “Story Teller An Anthology Of Folklore From The Native American Indians,” “The Native American Story Book - Stories Of The American Indians For Children Volumes 1-5,” “The Native American Cookbook,” and “Walking With Spirits Native American Myths, Legends, And Folklore Volumes 1 Thru 6.”



He has released the complete series of his Sci/Fi Fantasy books "From The Dead Of Night," including the Best-Selling titles - Daniel Is Waiting, and Daniel Returns.



His most recent work includes the new series Rise Of The Snow Queen featuring Book One The Polar Bear King and Book Two War Of The Witches. He has also released Messages from The Other Side (a nonfiction book about communication with the dead), and the soon to be released “Convergence” (a post-apocalyptic book multi-series event coming in 2021). Visit his website at https://gwmullins.wixsite.com/books.



C.L. Hause is an abstract artist who possesses a Master Of Arts Degree specializing in Studio Art. He was the winner of the 2013 Johnny Hart Memorial Award as well of several others. He has always been inspired by nature, primitive and Native American design. New York, NY, November 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Best-Selling author G.W. Mullins offers a second volume to his successful collection of lost tales. In this new book, he offers and huge mix of rare and lost stories that tell the history of the Native American Indians. Many of these stories recall a past that has long since been forgotten. This collection shows a combination of tribes and heritages. Pulling from across North America, the stories are entertaining, unique and bring to life a people who have disappeared into history. Mullins also explores his own heritage, by revisiting the history of his Cherokee background. The end result is a book containing decades of folklore and tales from the past.Included in this anthology are: The Unseen Helpers, The Maiden Who Became A Bear, The Origin Of Death, Hummingbird Has Food, The Beaver Medicine, Salt Woman Is Refused Food. Heluta Plants The Deer, The Son Of The Sun, The Two Gods And The Two Maidens, Arrow Youth, Arrow Boy Triumphs Over His Mockers, Hatcinoñdoñ's Escape From The Cherokee, Corncob Boy, The Buffalo Rock, The Wife Who Was Cast Out By Her Husband, The Mother Who Mourned For Her Daughter, When The Coyote Married The Maiden, The Orphan And The Origin Of Corn, The Hunter And His Dogs, The Task Of Rabbit, Hemp-carrier, The Origin Of Tobacco, The Water People, Origin Of The Alabama Indians, The Swinging Grapevines, The Monster Demon, Big Man-Eater And The Persimmon Tree, The Men Who Went To The Sky, Adventures With Supernatural Beings, The Man And The Ghost, The Seneca Peacemakers, The Faithful Lovers, The Rabbit And The Bear With Flint Body, Story Of The Lost Wife, Legend Of Standing Rock, Story Of The Peace Pipe, The Shawano Wars, The False Warriors Of Chilhowee, The Dog And The Stick, The War Medicine, and many more.G.W. Mullins is an Author, Photographer, and Entrepreneur of Native American / Cherokee descent. He has been a published author for over 10 years. His writing has focused on the paranormal and Native American studies.Mullins has released several books on the history/stories/fables of the Native American Indians. Among his books are the extremely successful “Star People, Sky Gods and Other Tales of the Native American Indians,” “Story Teller An Anthology Of Folklore From The Native American Indians,” “The Native American Story Book - Stories Of The American Indians For Children Volumes 1-5,” “The Native American Cookbook,” and “Walking With Spirits Native American Myths, Legends, And Folklore Volumes 1 Thru 6.”He has released the complete series of his Sci/Fi Fantasy books "From The Dead Of Night," including the Best-Selling titles - Daniel Is Waiting, and Daniel Returns.His most recent work includes the new series Rise Of The Snow Queen featuring Book One The Polar Bear King and Book Two War Of The Witches. He has also released Messages from The Other Side (a nonfiction book about communication with the dead), and the soon to be released “Convergence” (a post-apocalyptic book multi-series event coming in 2021). Visit his website at https://gwmullins.wixsite.com/books.C.L. Hause is an abstract artist who possesses a Master Of Arts Degree specializing in Studio Art. He was the winner of the 2013 Johnny Hart Memorial Award as well of several others. He has always been inspired by nature, primitive and Native American design. Contact Information Light Of The Moon Publishing

G.W. Mullins

607-296-8117



http://gwmullins.wixsite.com/books



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Light Of The Moon Publishing Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend