Zip Code Wilmington and InterDigital Partner to Launch the B1ue N0te Program in Three Delaware High Schools

andrea@consultmartin.com Wilmington, DE, December 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Delaware’s premier non-profit coding school, Zip Code Wilmington, in partnership with InterDigital, Inc., a Delaware-based mobile and video technology research and development company, launched B1ue N0te™, a new youth training initiative designed to provide industry standard computer programming and web development training to Delaware’s high school juniors and seniors. Launched statewide this year, the B1ue N0te program is currently operating at three participating high schools including: William Penn (New Castle County), Caesar Rodney (Kent County), and Indian River (Sussex County). Additional high schools will be invited to participate as the program develops. All classes are currently conducted through live remote multi-day instruction with optional after school programming.B1ue N0te coursework is centered around front-end computer programming using various fundamental languages including JavaScript, HTML and CSS. This first of its kind program, taught by Zip Code Wilmington’s industry expert instructors alongside award-winning Delaware computer science and IT teachers, gives students the unique opportunity to work on practical coding projects, prepare code demonstrations, and have access to tutoring, mentorship, and certification test prep assistance. Costs for industry certifications and exams will be covered for participating students.B1ue N0te’s launch aligns with Delaware’s increased focus and financial support for career and technical education (CTE) programs. Students enrolled in the course will receive credit toward their career pathway requirements as they are assisted by teachers certified by the Delaware Department of Education in CTE coursework.“Through B1ue N0te, Zip Code Wilmington will roll up its sleeves and work side by side with Delaware teachers to increase the exposure of underrepresented and socioeconomically disadvantaged youth to highly-desired computer technical skills which may lead to high-paying technical careers. Building up our future tech workforce is critical to Delaware’s success. We appreciate the close collaboration with the Department of Education and support from InterDigital in this effort,” says Desa Burton, Zip Code Wilmington Executive Director.“B1ue N0te is all about opportunity: career opportunity for the young people who get involved, and an opportunity to build a high-performing workforce that America needs to be competitive in leading-edge industries today and into the future. As an organization that has built its business on the impact of technology on our daily lives, we’re very happy to partner with Zip Code Wilmington in delivering this great initiative,” said Bill Merritt, President and CEO, InterDigital.About Zip Code WilmingtonLaunched in 2015, Zip Code Wilmington is a 12-week coding bootcamp in Delaware that gives students the technical, interpersonal and leadership skills needed to secure a competitive job in technology and increase their earning potential. Zip Code Wilmington’s program prepares its students to become highly qualified and trained technology talent, while connecting students with corporate partners throughout the program. Its current audited outcomes report confirms that students nearly double their average pre-Zip Code Wilmington salaries. To learn more about Zip Code Wilmington, a not-profit organization, visit www.zipcodewilmington.com.About InterDigital®InterDigital develops mobile and video technologies that are at the core of devices, networks, and services worldwide. We solve many of the industry's most critical and complex technical challenges, inventing solutions for more efficient broadband networks, better video delivery, and richer multimedia experiences years ahead of market deployment. InterDigital has licenses and strategic relationships with many of the world's leading technology companies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on NASDAQ and is included in the S&P MidCap 400® index.InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.For more information, visit the InterDigital website: www.interdigital.com.Media Contact / Press RelationsAndrea Martinandrea@consultmartin.com Contact Information Zip Code Wilmington

