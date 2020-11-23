MacCase Creates Custom iPad Cases for Prestigious Opus One Vineyards

Press Releases MacCase Press Release

Custom Leather Covers to Protect Employee Tablets at Leading Wine Maker’s Visitors Center

“This has been a great opportunity to showcase the capabilities of our Custom Program. Opus One had a vision of what they needed for their employees and what wanted to present to their visiting customers. We worked with them closely to turn that vision into a beautiful reality,” beamed Michael Santoro, Chief Creative Officer and President of MacCase.



The custom iPad cases were built around a bespoke dark blue pebble grain hide created exclusively for this program. Each piece was hand crafted using tan stitching and finished off with a custom Opus One logo embossed into the front cover if each case. Several dozen matching blue leather coasters were also created to present a consistent brand aesthetic at the center. More information about the MacCase Custom Program can be found here - https://www.mac-case.com/pages/leather-custom-ipad-case



About MacCase

