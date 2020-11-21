MTS' FaB Releases New Album with Guest Drummers from Bowie's and Costello's Bands

Press Releases MTS Management Group Press Release

MTS' UK-based pop duo FaB (Fitzsimon and Brogan) have returned with “This Wicked Pantomime” featuring guest drummers Pete Thomas and Woody Woodmansey.

London, United Kingdom, November 21, 2020 --(



“When Fitzsimon’s brilliant arrangements, witty lyrics, beautifully whimsical melodies, and Brogan’s perfectly coy vocal deliveries come together against a backdrop of shimmering keys, jangling guitars, and bewitching backup harmonies, something magical happens.” – Jamsphere Magazine



At the crossroads where Bowie meets the Beatles and Elvis Costello meets The Smiths, you will find UK-based pop duo, FaB (Fitzsimon and Brogan.) After a year on hiatus, Neil Fitzsimon and Bee Brogan have returned with their latest collection of memorable melodic gems, “This Wicked Pantomime.” Fitzsimon wrote and plays guitar on the album, while Brogan engineered, sang vocals, played keys and drums. The album was mixed by Pat Collier (Katrina and the Waves, The Vibrators.)



“This Wicked Pantomime” also features two legendary drummers: Pete Thomas, drummer for the aforementioned Costello, and Woody Woodmansey of Bowie’s Spiders From Mars. Thomas appears on the first single release, “A Toy for Juliette.”



What did these two musical veterans have to say about recording with FaB? “Manhattan’s avant garde would be proud of them,” said Pete Thomas. Woodmansey added, “They have a unique and refreshing approach to their music especially at a time when so many things being produced seem to sound the same.”



Watch the lyric video for “A Toy For Juliette:” https://youtu.be/WJoJca-1z6g



About FaB: Preferring to remain faceless in an industry that holds image in high regard, FaB have gone on to form a songwriting/production partnership that led to placement of their songs in Film and TV, including a USA Sci-Fi Feature Film. They also wrote a musical, Jack Dagger, which was showcased at the Greenwich Theatre, London for the Musical Futures Award. It was also showcased at the Bridewell and the Royal College of Music in London.



The duo had a track reach number 3 on a French national download chart. They also hit #1 on the Belgium iTunes singles sales charts. The Billboard Magazine Emerging Artists have been featured on the NBC Radio and Westwood One Radio networks, as well as ABC, FOX, CBS and NBC news.



https://www.facebook.com/fabpopuk

Michael Stover

412-445-5282



www.mtsmanagementgroup.com



