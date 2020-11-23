Histria Books Announces the Release of "A Blue Coast Mystery – Almost Solved" by Nick Sweeney

Press Releases Histria Books Press Release

A Blue Coast Mystery – Almost Solved, 174 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-064-3, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Casemate Group. For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com Las Vegas, NV, November 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of A Blue Coast Mystery – Almost Solved by Nick Sweeney. The book is published by Addison & Highsmith Publishers, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding works of fiction.In A Blue Coast Mystery: Almost Solved, a London nurse narrates the story of a drifter she latches onto in a public hospital. Henri is in permanent recovery, not only from his heroin addiction, but from the 1960s, a decade that invited the unwary to the biggest party in history, then discarded them. She is curious about his past life on the Côte d’Azur with a French countess, hanging out with the Rolling Stones in their exile.An intriguing story ensues, and the narrator feels close to a solution to a final mystery from his time on the Blue Coast when she deduces that he is not as adrift as he seems. Best-selling author Geoff Nicholson says, “A Blue Coast Mystery is a meditation on luck, chance, human frailty and storytelling. Nick Sweeney achieves the remarkable feat of writing about decadence without being decadent, writing about addiction without being either salacious or moralistic, and writing about ennui without being boring. The book is hip without trying to be, and sympathetic but not sentimental. Sweeney is a master of cosmopolitan melancholy." Nick Sweeney is a freelance writer and musician living on the English coast. His fascination with East European history and culture will become apparent to readers of A Blue Coast Mystery: Almost Solved.A Blue Coast Mystery – Almost Solved, 174 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-064-3, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Casemate Group. For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com Contact Information Histria Books

