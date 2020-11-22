Press Releases Mobile Mark, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Mobile Mark, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Extremely Low Profile Impact Resistant WiFi Antenna

Available now, the HD4-2400, a heavy duty WiFi6 ready antenna designed for Fixed M2M applications.

Itasca, IL, November 22, 2020 --(



This antenna is designed to handle extreme physical wear and tear. Impact from a car tire driving over or damage cause by an animal in an agricultural setting are examples of the durability tests that this low profile antenna can endure.



“The HD4-2400 provides a great solution for 2.4 GHz and it’s WiFi6 support is contained in a very durable small-sized radome,” said Jerry Posluszny, Director of Engineering at Mobile Mark.



Measuring only .52” (1.3 cm) high and 2.75” (6.98 cm) in diameter, the HD4-2400 is a compact antenna that can easily be mounted to almost any surface. There is a 5/8-24 x .50 threaded stud at the base of the antenna where it is mounted, and standard Low Loss-195 cable with an SMA plug is routed through for connection. The product comes standard with 3 feet (91.4 cm) of Low Loss-195 cable, but custom cable lengths can always be ordered.



This heavy duty WiFi antenna is enclosed in an over molded radome made out of black UV stable polyamide, which provides a durable housing that is also UV resistant.



The HD4-2400 is ground plane independent, meaning there is no ground plane requirement for proper operation. The heavy duty WiFi antenna has a 120° vertical beamwidth and a 360° horizontal beamwidth, giving this product effective capability for omni-directional WiFi coverage.



The HD4-2400 is also available through our eStore, contact us now for more details.



About Mobile Mark, Inc.



Mobile Mark, Inc. designs and manufactures site, mobile, device, embedded, and covert antennas for 30 MHz – 9 GHz. Applications include GPS Tracking & Fleet Management, Cellular GSM/CDMA, LTE, WiFi, RFID, Public Safety, Military and Machine-to-Machine (M2M). Engineering and custom design services are available. Mobile Mark’s global headquarters, which include research facilities and manufacturing plant, are located near Chicago, IL. An additional manufacturing and sales facility is located near Birmingham, UK. Further information on Mobile Mark’s WiFi MIMO Antennas can be found on the website: www.mobilemark.com. Itasca, IL, November 22, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Available now, the HD4-2400, a heavy duty WiFi6 ready antenna designed for Fixed M2M applications. This omni-directional antenna operates in the frequency range of 2400-2485 MHz, with a peak gain of 4 dBi. HD4-2400 delivers fantastic results for 2.4 WiFi 6 networks in a space-saving yet durable package.This antenna is designed to handle extreme physical wear and tear. Impact from a car tire driving over or damage cause by an animal in an agricultural setting are examples of the durability tests that this low profile antenna can endure.“The HD4-2400 provides a great solution for 2.4 GHz and it’s WiFi6 support is contained in a very durable small-sized radome,” said Jerry Posluszny, Director of Engineering at Mobile Mark.Measuring only .52” (1.3 cm) high and 2.75” (6.98 cm) in diameter, the HD4-2400 is a compact antenna that can easily be mounted to almost any surface. There is a 5/8-24 x .50 threaded stud at the base of the antenna where it is mounted, and standard Low Loss-195 cable with an SMA plug is routed through for connection. The product comes standard with 3 feet (91.4 cm) of Low Loss-195 cable, but custom cable lengths can always be ordered.This heavy duty WiFi antenna is enclosed in an over molded radome made out of black UV stable polyamide, which provides a durable housing that is also UV resistant.The HD4-2400 is ground plane independent, meaning there is no ground plane requirement for proper operation. The heavy duty WiFi antenna has a 120° vertical beamwidth and a 360° horizontal beamwidth, giving this product effective capability for omni-directional WiFi coverage.The HD4-2400 is also available through our eStore, contact us now for more details.About Mobile Mark, Inc.Mobile Mark, Inc. designs and manufactures site, mobile, device, embedded, and covert antennas for 30 MHz – 9 GHz. Applications include GPS Tracking & Fleet Management, Cellular GSM/CDMA, LTE, WiFi, RFID, Public Safety, Military and Machine-to-Machine (M2M). Engineering and custom design services are available. Mobile Mark’s global headquarters, which include research facilities and manufacturing plant, are located near Chicago, IL. An additional manufacturing and sales facility is located near Birmingham, UK. Further information on Mobile Mark’s WiFi MIMO Antennas can be found on the website: www.mobilemark.com. Contact Information Mobile Mark, Inc.

Maryn Williams

847-671-6690



www.mobilemark.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Mobile Mark, Inc.