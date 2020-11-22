Toll Brothers at The Timbers Releases New Home Sites

Press Releases Toll Brothers Colorado Press Release

Parker, CO, November 22, 2020



Nestled in the pines of the Black Forest, just south of the quaint town of Parker, Toll Brothers at The Timbers features 58 home sites with towering native pine trees, rolling hills, and stunning mountain views. Located just minutes from Denver International Airport and the Denver Tech Center and within the highly acclaimed Douglas County School District, Toll Brothers at The Timbers defines what Colorado living is all about with miles of walking, hiking, and biking trails and easy access to world-class shopping and dining.



“The newly-released home sites at Toll Brothers at The Timbers allow buyers to build their dream home with a secluded feel while being close to town,” said Mark Bailey, Toll Brothers Colorado Division President. “We offer six luxury estate-home designs in this premier, established community, including single-story, main-floor master, and two-story homes ranging from 2,800 to over 4,000 square feet with multiple options to personalize your new home.” Prices start in the low-$700,000s.



Toll Brothers at The Timbers also features easy access to everyday conveniences in Main Street Parker with its boutique shopping, fantastic dining, and a variety of entertainment. Recreational opportunities at Castlewood Canyon State Park, Devils Head, and Cherry Creek Park are also nearby.



The Crestone decorated model home and sales office for Toll Brothers at The Timbers is located at 9237 Timber Point Dr. in Parker. For more information, visit www.tollbrothers.com/Colorado or call 720-828-8825.



About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, an award-winning FORTUNE 500 company founded in 1967, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. Embracing an unwavering commitment to quality and customer service, Toll Brothers currently operates in 24 states nationwide, and is a publicly owned company with its common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: TOL). For six years in a row, Toll Brothers has been ranked the #1 Home Builder Worldwide on the FORTUNE Magazine "World's Most Admired Companies®" list.* Toll Brothers also has been honored as national Builder of the Year by Builder magazine, and was twice named national Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine.



Laurie Anderson

303-758-1118



www.tollbrothers.com



