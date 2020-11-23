Press Releases Sardina Systems Press Release

Receive press releases from Sardina Systems: By Email RSS Feeds: Sardina Systems FishOS Has Now Been Certified to Run on MiTAC’s OCP Inspired™ Tioga Pass Servers

MiTAC’s OCP Inspired™ servers and Sardina FishOS OpenStack solution to enable enterprises cloud platform achieve agility and cost savings.

London, United Kingdom, November 23, 2020 --(



Combining MiTAC's OCP Inspired™ servers and Sardina FishOS software enables enterprises to create OpenStack and Kubernetes clouds which can be deployed, operated and upgraded easily, reliably and efficiently, while achieving greater scalability. Ultimately, this translates to enterprise agility and cost savings.



Sardina FishOS comes pre-integrated with a broad set of operations tools, including monitoring, log management, capacity planning, health management, workload management, usage accounting & billing, service management, as well as a market-unique Zero-Downtime upgrade solution.



Combining these unique FishOS capabilities, that remove the burden on enterprise customers to integrate operations tools, and provide an enterprise production-ready solution from the outset, with MiTAC's Tioga Pass servers, enterprise customers can deploy and rapidly take into production cloud platforms that have been proven and are trusted by major customers in telco, finance & investment banking, healthcare and bioinformatics, service provider/hosting, research, academia and governments.



Dr Kenneth Tan, Director, Sardina Systems states, "We have seen the enterprise market's long struggle with non-value-adding, long consulting engagements — the standard approach of other OpenStack and Kubernetes vendors — and having to continuously pay for reinventing the wheel in integrating key operations tools on their journey to have production-ready clouds. We have teamed up with MiTAC to design this "batteries-included" solution that works out of the box, without requiring extensive consulting hours, but enables a more efficient, flexible and scalable cloud platform on OCP Inspired™ hardware. Our mission is to bring enterprise-ready open source cloud to customers, and the OCP marketplace 100% supports us on this mission towards lowering barriers for enterprises to flexibly and efficiently operate Kubernetes and OpenStack clouds."



"The collaboration between MiTAC and Sardina Systems is a great example of open software strengthening the value proposition of open hardware. Sardina FishOS provides a strong platform for Kubernetes orchestration combined with the efficiency and scalability of OCP Inspired™ hardware. It's exciting to see the partnership and I'm expecting more Solution Providers to build full integrated solutions based on Sardina FishOS and MiTAC's Tioga Pass," states Steve Helvie, VP of Channel for the Open Compute Project Foundation.



Sardina Systems FishOS certified MiTAC's OCP Inspired™ servers solution can be found on the OCP Marketplace. London, United Kingdom, November 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Sardina Systems is excited to announce that Sardina FishOS OpenStack solution has been certified to run on MiTAC's OCP Inspired™ Tioga Pass servers. The team at MiTAC worked closely with Sardina Systems to test and validate their OCP Inspired™ servers on FishOS.Combining MiTAC's OCP Inspired™ servers and Sardina FishOS software enables enterprises to create OpenStack and Kubernetes clouds which can be deployed, operated and upgraded easily, reliably and efficiently, while achieving greater scalability. Ultimately, this translates to enterprise agility and cost savings.Sardina FishOS comes pre-integrated with a broad set of operations tools, including monitoring, log management, capacity planning, health management, workload management, usage accounting & billing, service management, as well as a market-unique Zero-Downtime upgrade solution.Combining these unique FishOS capabilities, that remove the burden on enterprise customers to integrate operations tools, and provide an enterprise production-ready solution from the outset, with MiTAC's Tioga Pass servers, enterprise customers can deploy and rapidly take into production cloud platforms that have been proven and are trusted by major customers in telco, finance & investment banking, healthcare and bioinformatics, service provider/hosting, research, academia and governments.Dr Kenneth Tan, Director, Sardina Systems states, "We have seen the enterprise market's long struggle with non-value-adding, long consulting engagements — the standard approach of other OpenStack and Kubernetes vendors — and having to continuously pay for reinventing the wheel in integrating key operations tools on their journey to have production-ready clouds. We have teamed up with MiTAC to design this "batteries-included" solution that works out of the box, without requiring extensive consulting hours, but enables a more efficient, flexible and scalable cloud platform on OCP Inspired™ hardware. Our mission is to bring enterprise-ready open source cloud to customers, and the OCP marketplace 100% supports us on this mission towards lowering barriers for enterprises to flexibly and efficiently operate Kubernetes and OpenStack clouds.""The collaboration between MiTAC and Sardina Systems is a great example of open software strengthening the value proposition of open hardware. Sardina FishOS provides a strong platform for Kubernetes orchestration combined with the efficiency and scalability of OCP Inspired™ hardware. It's exciting to see the partnership and I'm expecting more Solution Providers to build full integrated solutions based on Sardina FishOS and MiTAC's Tioga Pass," states Steve Helvie, VP of Channel for the Open Compute Project Foundation.Sardina Systems FishOS certified MiTAC's OCP Inspired™ servers solution can be found on the OCP Marketplace. Contact Information Sardina Systems

Mihaela Constantinescu

+442034114588



www.sardinasystems.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Sardina Systems