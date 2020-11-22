PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
The Stephanie Coats Team, Keller Williams Realty, Goes Pending on Home in Cottage Grove


Stephanie Coats, The Stephanie Coats Team, Goes Pending on Home in Quiet Cul-de-sac in Cottage Grove.

Eugene, OR, November 22, 2020 --(PR.com)-- 405 Kalapuya Ct. was listed for $289,900.

This home features vaulted ceilings, laminate flooring, and a large open floor plan. The dining room features access to the covered patio extending the living space outdoors. The open kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, large breakfast bar, and lots of storage. The oversized primary suite features dual closets and a sliding barn door leading to the private bathroom with an extra closet and walk in shower. The fenced backyard offers garden beds and a tool shed, you will also find RV parking.

The buyers for 405 Kalapuya Ct. are secured and now officially in escrow.

If you are interested in other homes in Cottage Grove, Oregon or other surrounding areas, call Stephanie Coats at 541-554-9435 or email her at StephanieCoats@kw.com

The Mission Statement for the Team is to skillfully guide clients through one of the biggest financial and personal decisions of their lives and to develop lifelong relationships along the way.
Contact Information
The Stephanie Coats Team - Eugene Home Group
Danielle Wilkinson
541-349-2644
Contact
eugenehomegroup.com

