Swifty McVay of D12 to Drop Detroit Life LP

Legendary Artist Will Release 20 New Tracks on All Digital Outlets November 27 in Conjunction with Detroit Life Clothing Collection

Detroit, MI, November 24, 2020 --



McVay is one of the most notable figures in the contemporary Detroit music community. “Swifty is a legend and working him on this important project has been amazing,” said Chris Reynolds, founder of Detroit Life Clothing. McVay is a member of D12, which has included artists such as Eminem, Proof, Bizarre, Mr. Porter, Bugz, Kuniva, and Fuzz Scoota. D12 has had chart-topping albums in the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia, such as “Fight Music,” “Purple Pills,” “My Band,” and “How Come.”



The limited clothing release will include exclusive Detroit Life Swifty McVay hoodies, hats, and t-shirts. “Chris was able to capture the feeling I wanted with this line, from design to fit,” according to McVay. To show further appreciation for fans, he will be autographing all advanced purchase CDs. The hard copy will be released December 14, 2020, and features Kuniva, Trick Trick, Obie Trice, Dr. Lazarus and Raw Collection.



About Swifty McVay

Swifty McVay is a musician, actor, and composer. He is a member of multi-platinum hip hop collective: D12 (Dirty Dozen). He has appeared in films such as Devil's Night: Dawn of the Nain Rouge (2020), Count Time the Movie (2018) and Swifty McVay: Scariest Thing.



About Detroit Life

