Partnership Announcement: Morpheus Labs and Nervos Network Target Enterprise-Based Blockchain Solutions in Southeast Asia

Singapore, Singapore, November 24, 2020 --(



Both companies will work together to promote Nervos as a solution in Morpheus Labs’ enterprise toolbox for use cases across healthcare, eCommerce, international trading, banking and many other industries, focusing on industrial implementations in blockchain technology for the enterprises. Nervos will also provide tech support and training workshops to educate developers and entrepreneurs on how to build on Nervos Network; as well as showcasing business solution implementations in industrial webinars.



Morpheus Labs has recently launched its platform v2.0 (Morpheus Labs SEED) in June with enhanced features and applications for both developers and enterprise clients, providing an end-to-end development environment to build and deploy blockchain-based solutions. The one-stop, low code development platform includes the AppLibrary where customizable industrial solutions are listed and showcased to the public. Nervos will list their applications for enterprises that choose to explore building their enterprise solution on Nervos.



With a focus on security, privacy, and interoperability, Nervos’ enterprise solutions can be applied to a variety of use across several sectors, including:



Healthcare. Use cases include storing medical data securely, transferring data to medical centers, etc.



Finance and banking. Use cases include cross-border payments, digital identity verification, and accounting.



Government. Benefits of blockchain for these entities include building trust with the public, storing sensitive information securely, and reducing costs and improving efficiency.



“With Nervos’ resources in tech solutions and joint marketing efforts, our collaborative engagements will provide high-quality blockchain solutions to enterprises across the globe in the most cost-effective manner, as well as strengthening our position to be the go-to platform for blockchain adoption. We are also in talks to work on a similar engagement model with few eminent blockchain companies with a focus to provide solutions such as tele-consultancy and payment clearance in the professional consultancy and e-commerce markets,” says Chuang Pei Han, CEO of Morpheus Labs.



“The enterprise blockchain space is ripe with opportunities, but technical barriers, local regulations, and other obstacles prevent businesses from taking advantage of the resources,” said Nervos co-founder Kevin Wang. “With their extensive experience in the enterprise space, Morpheus Labs is the perfect partner for Nervos as we expand our reach across Southeast Asia and help more enterprise clients.”



Moving forward, Nervos and Morpheus Labs will work together to promote their tools and resources and work on new enterprise use cases, as a path to mainstream adoption. Stay tuned for more information.



About Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs is a Blockchain-Platform-As-A-Service (BPaaS) provider offering mission-critical tools, infrastructure, various blockchain protocols, and blockchain use case references for enterprises and developers to build, experiment and manage their own applications effortlessly at minimal cost and time. Armed with relevant capabilities, the platform offers a multitude of intuitive solutions that enables developers and enterprises alike to take advantage of its platform to build effective solutions for various use cases. Start building for free on Morpheus Labs SEED.



About Nervos Network

The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols solving the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.



Nick Lee

+6590685088



https://morpheuslabs.io



