Arc-Suppressing RC Networks are Essential Components for Today’s Telecommunications Dependency

Electrocube’s Standard and Heavy-Duty RC Networks Absorb Spark Discharges and Induced Noise while Managing Surge Voltage/Oscillations.

Northvale, NJ, November 23, 2020 --(



Useful in gaining remote network access, the series is available in four types: single-phase resistors, single-phase heavy duty RC filters, three-phase resistor-capacitors and three-phase heavy duty RC Networks. These arc-suppressing networks are made from dielectric material to deliver maximum strength for withstanding voltage (voltage withstand strength).



Arc suppressing resistor-capacitor (RC) networks consist of specially designed precision capacitors and resistors connected in a series. Spark discharges and induced noise are absorbed over a wide range by the accumulation characteristic and impedance of the capacitor, while the RC time constant delays and averages surge voltage and oscillations.



Featuring a wide selection of case configurations with a number of leads, Electrocube RC networks are manufactured both off-the-shelf and custom designed for single- or three-phase applications from one to 40 networks in a container. Thousands of unique suppression designs eliminate surges produced by relays and solenoids.



To store surge voltages and current energy and afford protection against inductively induced potentials, RC Networks are made with a high degree of voltage withstand strength, are non-inductive types to ensure a high degree of protection against pulse potentials and are packaged in cases, which meet or exceed the flammability requirements of UL94VO.



With an Electrocube RC Network Substitution Box, the operator selects and matches various combinations of resistors and capacitors to optimize spike reduction and/or reduce EMI levels. Once the combination is determined, Electrocube RC Networks reference codes provide the proper RC Networks device based on RC value results.



Features & Benefits:

• Single-to-multiple combination

• Metal cans and epoxy cases

• Solid and stranded wire leads with varying length and terminations

• DIN Rail available

• CE is available

• Environmental and governmental compliance



Applications:

• Machine tools

• Switchgear

• Motor controllers

• Computers

• Telecommunications

• Automated equipment

• Industrial appliances

• Elevators and escalators



Electrocube maintains an extensive line of more than 400 precision UL-recognized and ULC-approved RC Networks and specializes in custom designs. New Yorker Electronics supplies the full line of Electrocube products including its full inventory of film capacitors, resistor capacitor (RC) Networks, EMI Filters and high frequency transformers. New Yorker Electronics also makes available Electrocube’s in-house brands such as Seacor supplier (electrolytic capacitor banks and precision capacitors), F-Dyne distributor (film capacitors), with Southern Electronics sales (film capacitors) and pfc Precision Film Capacitors and Standards.



Mark Pappas

201-750-1171



www.newyorkerelectronics.com

209 Industrial Avenue

Northvale, New Jersey 07647

USA



