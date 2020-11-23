New Yorker Electronics Unveil New Vishay Wet Tantalum Capacitor Updates

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases New Yorker Electronics Press Release

New Ratings for Wet Tantalum Hermetically Sealed Capacitors Boost Capabilities for Industrial, AMS, Petroleum Refining and More.

Northvale, NJ, November 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- New Yorker Electronics has unveiled extended Wet Tantalum Capacitors recently optimized by Vishay Sprague Capacitors. These already existing products were boosted by Vishay for Industrial, AMS and Refinery applications – as indicated by the extended ratings. New Yorker Electronics is now stocking the following Vishay Sprague Wet Tantalum Hermetically Sealed Capacitor series with increased capabilities:134D Series: Vishay's 134D wet devices are HI-TMP® capacitors with a glass-to-tantalum hermetic seal and a high capacitance. It now has a capacitance range from 240µF (at 125V) to 750µF (at 100V). These components are used in industrial, petroleum exploration and high temperature/high stress environment applications.EP1 Series: The Vishay EP1 high energy wet capacitors have ultra-high capacitance with a hermetically sealed case. Now rating with a capacitance range from 2000µF (at 125V) to 22000µF (at 35V), these capacitors are designed for the industrial and AMS market applications and are ideal for capacitor banks.T22 Series: The T22 wet capacitors from Vishay are SMD with a tantalum metal case and a glass-to-tantalum hermetic seal. Their ratings have been improved to 33µF at 75V. This series is designed for avionics and aerospace applications.T34 Series: Vishay's T34 wet capacitors are HI-TMP® with high capacitance and designed for petroleum applications, but with high performance for shock and vibration. The ratings have been improved to 47µF at 60V on this capacitor series.As a franchise distributor for Vishay, New Yorker Electronics is always at the forefront with the latest Vishay product updates and releases. New Yorker Electronics supplies the full line of Vishay Semiconductors and Passive Components. As a franchise distributor for Vishay Sprague Capacitors specifically, New Yorker Electronics supplies some of the smallest tantalum capacitors on the market with the highest capacitance and voltage ratings. The high-energy HE3 wet tantalum capacitor covers the high side of the capacitance spectrum for wet tantalum capacitors, while other types of wet tantalum capacitors can be found in such extreme applications as military, avionics, space, and oil-drilling.Vishay Sprague has the broadest range of tantalum capacitors offered by any manufacturer with devices that also include conformal coated and molded surface-mount styles, as well as both radial and axial through-hole products, covering a wide range of automotive, consumer, industrial and telecommunications as well as very high-performance applications.New Yorker Electronics is a certified authorized distributor of electronic components, well known for its full product lines, large inventories and competitive pricing since 1948. New Yorker Electronics is an AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified source of capacitors, resistors, semi-conductors, connectors, filters, inductors and more, and operates entirely at heightened military and aerospace performance levels. It also functions in strict accordance with AS5553 and AS6496 standards — verifying that it has implemented industry standards into everyday practices to thwart the proliferation of counterfeit parts. It is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International).

Mark Pappas

201-750-1171



www.newyorkerelectronics.com

209 Industrial Avenue

Northvale, New Jersey 07647

USA



